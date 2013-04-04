April 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0120 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0120 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.06 93.08 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2384 1.2389 +0.04 *Taiwan dlr 29.902 29.925 +0.08 Korean won 1124.80 1117.50 -0.65 Baht 29.37 29.35 -0.07 Peso 41.04 40.91 -0.32 Rupiah 9745.00 9745.00 0.00 Rupee 54.43 54.43 0.00 Ringgit 3.0810 3.0835 +0.08 *Yuan 6.2010 6.2010 0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.06 86.79 -6.74 Sing dlr 1.2384 1.2219 -1.33 Taiwan dlr 29.902 29.136 -2.56 Korean won 1124.80 1070.60 -4.82 Baht 29.37 30.61 +4.22 Peso 41.04 41.05 +0.04 Rupiah 9745.00 9630.00 -1.18 Rupee 54.43 54.99 +1.03 Ringgit 3.0810 3.0580 -0.75 Yuan 6.2010 6.2303 +0.47 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)