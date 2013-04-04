* U.S. to send missile defense to Guam over N.Korea threat * S.Korea exporters limit won's downside * Ringgit up as election call prompts inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 4 Tensions with North Korea dragged the South's won currency to a seven-month low against the dollar on Thursday, leading a broad decline in emerging Asian currencies after the U.S. reported weaker-than-expected private hiring in March. The Malaysian ringgit was the lone bright spot, climbing to its strongest level in two months as traders bet on the return of the ruling coalition in elections expected this month. Such a result will spark more inflows into the country's stocks and bonds, they said. The won slid up to 0.7 percent to 1,125.7 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 13 on offers from offshore funds, traders said. Foreign investors sold local shares . Some traders said foreign exchange authorities may have intervened to limit the won's downside. Exporters including shipbuilders bought the won on dips, but the currency is expected to stay under pressure from the tension on the Korean peninsula, traders and analysts said. "There were so many exporters' bids around 1,125. Without such demand, the won could have gone to 1,130," said a South Korean bank dealer in Seoul. "With market focusing on the geopolitical tension, it would be a key how further exporters' demand persist," the trader added. The United States said it would soon send a missile defence system to Guam to defend it from North Korea, as the U.S. military adjusts to what Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called a "real and clear danger" from Pyongyang. Hours later, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said North Korea had moved what appeared to be a mid-range Musudan missile to its east coast. Foreign investors continued to dump Seoul shares, unloading a net 472.3 billion won ($422.6 million) worth of stocks on Seoul's main exchange. On Wednesday, they sold a net 218.5 billion won in shares. The won has been the worst performing emerging Asian currency with a 4.8 percent loss against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. But the South Korean currency rose 2.1 percent to 11.7552 against the yen after the Bank of Japan shocked markets with a radical overhaul of its policymaking, adopting a new balance sheet target and pledging to double its government bond holdings in two years to fight deflation. Still, the won's gains to the Japanese currency were smaller than other emerging Asian units. The Singapore dollar advanced 2.4 percent to the yen. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to appreciate modestly to the dollar over the coming months on stronger economic fundamentals and capital inflows, a Reuters poll showed. RINGGIT The ringgit rose much as 0.5 percent to 3.0680, its strongest since Jan. 30, as investors covered more short positions while awaiting word on when Prime Minister Najib Razak would call elections. On Wednesday, Najib moved to dissolve parliament, paving the way for a general election that could be the most closely contested the governing coalition he leads has faced in its 56-year rule. Election day hasn't yet been fixed, but many expect it will be April 27. Thursday's ringgit trading showed that some investors believe Najib's coalition will win comfortably ensuring continuity in policy. Malaysia received inflows immediately after Najib called the election. On Wednesday, foreign investors bought a net 392.5 million ringgit ($127.4 million) in Malaysian shares, according to Malaysian bourse. "I expect them (the ruling coalition) to win. It will be like 65-35 or 60-40. If the ruling party wins, policies will remain unchanged," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. A recent poll by the University of Malaya showed the ruling coalition had 42 percent support compared with the opposition's 37 percent, but with 21 percent of voters undecided. While some investors bet on a Najib victory, others stayed wary about the vote result as he faces a confident opposition alliance led by former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim. Also, Najib is under intense pressure to restore the two-thirds majority that the ruling coalition lost for the first time in a disastrous 2008 poll. Due to the wariness, some interbank speculators on Thursday took profit from the ringgit around a chart resistance of 3.0700, traders said. It has the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between January and March at 3.0705. Its current 100-day moving average stood at 3.0716. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 95.60 93.08 -2.64 Sing dlr 1.2416 1.2389 -0.22 *Taiwan dlr 29.902 29.925 +0.08 Korean won 1124.27 1117.50 -0.60 Baht 29.34 29.35 +0.03 Peso 41.15 40.91 -0.60 Rupiah 9750.00 9745.00 -0.05 Rupee 54.83 54.43 -0.73 Ringgit 3.0815 3.0835 +0.06 *Yuan 6.2010 6.2010 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 95.60 86.79 -9.22 Sing dlr 1.2416 1.2219 -1.59 Taiwan dlr 29.902 29.136 -2.56 Korean won 1124.27 1070.60 -4.77 Baht 29.34 30.61 +4.33 Peso 41.15 41.05 -0.24 Rupiah 9750.00 9630.00 -1.23 Rupee 54.83 54.99 +0.29 Ringgit 3.0815 3.0580 -0.76 Yuan 6.2010 6.2303 +0.47 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)