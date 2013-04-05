* Baht up on offshore funds, hitting 5-yr high vs yen * Won falls as foreign stock selling at 20-mth high * Ringgit up short-covering, may head to 3.0543 to dlr (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon April 5 The Thai baht advanced the most among emerging Asian currencies after the Malaysian ringgit on Friday as investors bet that ultra-loose monetary conditions in Japan will drive further inflows into the country's stock and bond markets. The South Korean won, on the other hand, weakened to a seven-month low against the dollar, pulled down by rising tensions with the North, but also worries that Korean exports will take a hit as a result of a weaker Japanese yen. South Korea and Taiwan compete with Japan in major export markets and a weaker yen will make Japanese exports cheaper. The yen touched a 3-1/2-year low against the dollar on Friday following aggressive policy easing by the Bank of Japan. "A rising USD/JPY is a tailwind for all USD/AXJ that will be strongest in North Asia -- USD/KRW and USD/TWD," said Tim Condon, head of Asian economic research at ING in a note. Analysts said the baht, emerging Asia's strongest currency this year, should appreciate more because of "carry trades" in which investors borrow cheap yen to put elsewhere to seek higher yields -- which they believe Thai assets will provide. "USD/THB is Asia's lone one-way depreciation bet. We reiterate our bullishness on all THB-denominated assets, starting with real estate, equities, the THB and fixed income," Condon wrote. The baht rose 0.3 percent to 29.29 per dollar as of 0740 GMT on demand from offshore funds. The Thai currency hit 30.096 to the yen, its strongest since May 2008. Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore, said the baht will get more support from Japanese investment flows "given excess liquidity globally now with the new injection from Japan." The bold easing may make it less costly for Japanese manufacturers to borrow at home and increase Thai investments. Automakers have already made plans to boost capacity in Thailand. Strong capital inflows, especially for Thai bonds, have helped the baht gain about 4.5 percent against the dollar this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. That compared with the worst performing won's drop of more than 5 percent. Foreign direct investment and inflows for infrastructure projects also boosted the baht. "Bond valuations are attractive anyway, given the steep curve and receding supply concerns. Recently, Thai government bonds have attracted increasing foreign investment, as they are a clearer choice within ASEAN," Barclays said in a note. Still, some currency traders said the baht is unlikely to appreciate quickly in coming months after its January-March gain of 4.5 percent, the largest since the third quarter of 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. The baht appreciated too far ahead of other Southeast Asian currencies and it "may not be poised to be the best gainer in the near future," said a Bangkok bank trader. WON The won ended at the session's low of 1,131.8 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 6 on offers from offshore funds and as foreign investors reported their largest stock selling in 20 months. Foreigners dumped a net 672.2 billion won ($598.2 million) worth of stocks in the main exchange, their largest daily selling since Aug. 10, 2011, according the Korea Exchange. Some exporters bought the won on dips for settlements, but most investors reluctant to join the bids on sustained worries about the geopolitical tension. "There is demand, but it is very difficult to buy the won as there is possibilities of any event on the North," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. South Korea is willing to pull out workers from the industrial complex jointly run with the North if it becomes a dangerous for them, Seoul's unification minister said. North Korea has placed two of its intermediate range missiles on mobile launchers and hidden them on the east coast of the country, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing intelligence sources in South Korea. But investors grew more cautious over possible intervention to check the won's weakness by the foreign exchange authorities with a market talk of their dollar selling on Friday. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit hit its strongest in more than 2 months as investors keep covering short positions, which they had built before Prime Minister Najib Razak's election call. The ringgit rose 0.7 percent to 3.0600 to the dollar, its strongest since Jan. 30. Technically, the Malaysian unit may head to 3.0543, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between January and March, as it strengthened past a chart resistance area around 3.0700. Sean Yokota, head of Asia Strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore recommended buying the ringgit on dips if Najib fails to reclaim the two-third majority he lost in the last poll. Yokota said the removal of political uncertainty or fears of a worse outcome, as well as the yuan appreciation should continue to support the ringgit. Still, some traders took profits from the ringgit around 3.0600 before the weekend as they stayed wary of the election still, traders said. "Maybe it is time to buy some dollar/ringgit here. There is no reason for dollar/ringgit to fall too much," a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0740 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.34 96.32 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2393 1.2403 +0.08 *Taiwan dlr 29.902 29.925 +0.08 Korean won 1131.35 1123.80 -0.67 Baht 29.29 29.37 +0.27 Peso 41.17 41.15 -0.05 Rupiah 9750.00 9745.00 -0.05 Rupee 54.83 54.87 +0.08 Ringgit 3.0625 3.0805 +0.59 *Yuan 6.2010 6.2010 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.34 86.79 -9.91 Sing dlr 1.2393 1.2219 -1.40 Taiwan dlr 29.902 29.136 -2.56 Korean won 1131.35 1070.60 -5.37 Baht 29.29 30.61 +4.51 Peso 41.17 41.05 -0.29 Rupiah 9750.00 9630.00 -1.23 Rupee 54.83 54.99 +0.30 Ringgit 3.0625 3.0580 -0.15 Yuan 6.2010 6.2303 +0.47 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan were closed for holidays. ($1 = 1123.7500 Korean won) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)