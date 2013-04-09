April 9 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.26 99.38 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.2392 1.2421 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 30.002 30.060 +0.19 Korean won 1139.50 1140.10 +0.05 Baht 29.14 29.30 +0.55 *Peso 41.27 41.27 +0.00 Rupiah 9740.00 9745.00 +0.05 Rupee 54.56 54.56 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0515 3.0590 +0.25 Yuan 6.2031 6.2033 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.26 86.79 -12.56 Sing dlr 1.2392 1.2219 -1.40 Taiwan dlr 30.002 29.136 -2.89 Korean won 1139.50 1070.60 -6.05 Baht 29.14 30.61 +5.04 Peso 41.27 41.05 -0.53 Rupiah 9740.00 9630.00 -1.13 Rupee 54.56 54.99 +0.79 Ringgit 3.0515 3.0580 +0.21 Yuan 6.2031 6.2303 +0.44 * Financial markets in Philippines are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)