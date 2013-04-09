* European investors also buy baht, Thai bond yields lower * Thai cbank chief: worried about baht, but no steps planned * Ringgit at 3-mth high on bond, stock inflows * Won higher on stop-loss dlr selling; N.Korea tension caps (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 9 The Thai baht climbed to a 16-year high against the dollar on Tuesday and the Malaysian ringgit hit a three-month high, spurred by expectations that Japan's bold monetary easing will spur greater inflows into their bond and stock markets. The South Korean won, battered by rising tensions with North Korea, also regained some ground as offshore and onshore investors covered short positions, seeing its recent slide as excessive. The baht breached 29 to the dollar and rose as much as 1.3 percent to 28.92, its strongest since 1997, according to Thomson Reuters data. Offshore investors including those from Japan and Europe bought the Thai currency, traders said. The ringgit gained up to 0.7 percent to 3.0370, the strongest level since Jan. 23, on continuous bond inflows. "The market is waiting if Japanese are buying Asian bonds because yields in Japan are too low," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines are expected to benefit mostly from the Bank of Japan's drastic easing. Malaysia's economy is expected to grow 5.3 percent this year, while inflation is seen at 2.2 percent, the Asian Development Bank said earlier on Tuesday. The ADB predicted Thailand's 2013 economic growth at 4.9 percent with an inflation forecast of 3.2 percent. The trader said tensions between the two Koreas had hurt the won but the outlook for the currency was strong. "People should avoid Korea due to a potential war. But when things get normalised, Korea is the number one favourite," the trader said. North Korea warned foreigners in South Korea on Tuesday to leave due to the risk of war, raising tensions further on the peninsula. BAHT The baht gained as Thai bond yields slipped. The five-year government bond yield fell to 3.09 percent from 3.10 percent of Friday. The 10-year bond yield skidded to 3.50 percent from 3.52 percent. Bangkok financial markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. The baht is emerging Asia's strongest currency this year on capital inflows, having gained about 5.7 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Analysts said it can appreciate more because of "carry trades" in which investors borrow cheap yen to put elsewhere to seek higher yields. "Japan is relentless on QE and flush liquidity is looking to invest somewhere," said a senior Thai bank trader in Bangkok, referring to quantitative easing. "The baht may stall a bit around here. However, in the medium-to-long term if the U.S., EU and Japan still keep their QE and Thai fundamentals have not changed, I still see the baht stronger," the trader said. Stock inflows also helped the baht to strengthen, traders said. Foreign investors have poured money for a planned $2.13 billion initial offering of Bangkok SkyTrain operator BTS Group Holdings Pcl. The IPO will be a record for Thailand. But local interbank speculators took some profits as the baht is seen excessively bought and the central bank expressed concerns over the baht's strength. "The baht's appreciation is too rapid and we are quite concerned about it and will monitor it closely," Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters. The dollar/baht's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 27.3, well below the 30-threshold. If the index is below that threshold, the pair is technically seen as oversold. RINGGIT The ringgit gained on bond inflows and demand from custodian banks for foreign stock buying, traders said. Malaysia has seen higher inflows after Prime Minister Najib Razak called a long-waited general election earlier this month, reducing some political uncertainty. Some investors bet that the country's ruling coalition will fare well in the election and it won't get a new government that would change policies and priorities. The ringgit has gained 1.2 percent since April 3 when Najib dissolved the parliament. Some traders and analysts said the Malaysian currency is seen excessively bought with the dollar/ringgit's 14-day RSI at 22.4. "It won't be logical to make a new dollar/ringgit low before we see greater clarity over the election result," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong. "But I still think a bullish ringgit position will be profitable." WON The won started the local session weaker and hit an eight-month low of 1,145.3 per dollar on escalating tension between two Koreas. But the South Korean currency turned higher as offshore funds' profit-taking from the dollar's strength caused stop-loss selling of the greenback among interbank speculators. Some exporters joined the bids, traders said. The dollar/won's 14-day RSI was at 75.2, above the 70-thresold, indicating the won is technically oversold. Still, investors stayed wary as North Korea warned foreigners in South Korea to quit the country because they were at risk in the event of conflict. The warning forced the won to give up most of earlier gains. "Investors are expected to reassess the won's (appreciation) trend as the tension is prolonged, differently from the past when we had just temporary events," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. Some investors still expect the won to appreciate in the longer term due to the country's strong economic fundamentals. South Korea is seen as a major victim of a softer yen as it hurts the country's export competitiveness in key overseas markets against Japan. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.76 99.38 +0.63 Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2421 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.005 30.060 +0.18 Korean won 1139.19 1140.10 +0.08 Baht 28.96 29.30 +1.17 *Peso 41.27 41.27 +0.00 Rupiah 9725.00 9745.00 +0.21 Rupee 54.52 54.56 +0.07 Ringgit 3.0380 3.0590 +0.69 Yuan 6.2029 6.2033 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.76 86.79 -12.12 Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2219 -1.52 Taiwan dlr 30.005 29.136 -2.90 Korean won 1139.19 1070.60 -6.02 Baht 28.96 30.61 +5.70 Peso 41.27 41.05 -0.53 Rupiah 9725.00 9630.00 -0.98 Rupee 54.52 54.99 +0.86 Ringgit 3.0380 3.0580 +0.66 Yuan 6.2029 6.2303 +0.44 * Financial markets in Philippines were closed for a holiday. 