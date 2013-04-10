* Weak Philippine exports data caps peso upside * Won's upside limited on importers, N.Korea; missile eyed * Ringgit cuts gains after 3-mth high with election date set * S.Korea c.bank to cut rate on Thur; BI to hold rate (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 10 The South Korean won and the Philippine peso led emerging Asian currencies higher on Wednesday as risk sentiment improved after strong China trade data and a record Wall Street finish. The Bank of Japan's bold easing programme also helped drive up the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit on views that investors will borrow a cheaper yen and seek higher yields in Southeast Asia, traders said. China's imports jumped 14.1 percent in March from a year earlier, far exceeding expectations, indicating that domestic demand in the world's second-largest economy was gathering steam for a recovery. "With risk appetite levels looking placid, markets may also attempt to utilize any further indications of a global recovery to channel into risk sensitive assets, especially if the FOMC minutes tonight do not point to any urgency to tilt towards an exit strategy," OCBC Bank said in a note. The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to release the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting and investors will look for clues on whether the Fed would slow or halt its asset buying stimulus. In Asia, the central banks of South Korea and Indonesia are scheduled to hold rate-setting meetings on Thursday. Bank of Korea is expected to cut the interest rate, while Bank Indonesia (BI) is seen leaving its benchmark rate unchanged, a pair of Reuters poll showed. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as interbank speculators covered short positions, although data showing declining exports capped the currency's upside, traders said. Philippine exports fell for the second consecutive month in February, posting the steepest drop in 14 months, casting doubt on the government's first quarter growth forecast. "It is more of temporary long dollar fix adjustment," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila, referring to cutting bullish dollar positions. "But weak data may lead to an eventual weakening of the peso," the trader said, adding the local currency is seen having resistance around 41.10. RUPIAH The rupiah gained on bond inflows, although dollar demand from corporates limited its gains, traders said. BI was seen buying the rupiah from 9,710 per dollar, traders added. Investors are keeping an eye on whether BI tightens policy by hiking the overnight deposit facility rate, called FASBI, to help ease the country's current account deficit. "BI should increase the FASBI rate this or next month, although I think the next month is more possible," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding the raise would support the rupiah. WON The won gained on demand from exporters' for settlements and as local investors covered more short positions. But its upside was capped by the geopolitical tension in the peninsula and expectations of dollar demand linked to companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. South Korea said it has asked China, North Korea's only major ally, to rein in the hermit state and has raised its surveillance after the North moved at least one long-range missile in readiness for a possible launch. Local importers bought dollars for payments, traders said. But some investors expected the won to rebound a bit more as the currency is still seen excessively sold. Seoul does not consider recent foreign capital outflows from its markets to be a major cause for concern and that foreign currency liquidity conditions remain stable, a senior finance ministry official also said. "The won is expected fall, probably to 1,145 per dollar, if the North launches a missile, but it will quickly rebound. Dollar long positions look still heavy," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. The dollar/won's 14-day RSI stood at 70.4, still above the 70-threshold. "I think the won saw a bottom, so it will be better to buy the won whenever it falls," the trader added. RINGGIT The ringgit earlier hit 3.0180 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Jan. 21, according to Thomson Reuters data, on bond inflows and demand against the Singapore dollar. The five-year government bond yield fell to 3.168 percent and the 10-year bond yield slid to 3.399 percent. Both were their lowest since late July last year. But the Malaysian currency gave up most of earlier gains as investors took profits after the country set May 5 as a date for a general election. Traders and analysts said the ringgit has priced a narrow victory for the National Front led by Prime Minister Najib Razak in. Opinion polls also suggest such a result. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.09 99.04 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2373 1.2395 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.982 30.050 +0.23 Korean won 1135.35 1139.40 +0.36 Baht 29.00 29.01 +0.03 Peso 41.13 41.27 +0.35 Rupiah 9695.00 9718.00 +0.24 Rupee 54.53 54.58 +0.10 Ringgit 3.0335 3.0370 +0.12 Yuan 6.1935 6.2024 +0.14 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.09 86.79 -12.41 Sing dlr 1.2373 1.2219 -1.24 Taiwan dlr 29.982 29.136 -2.82 Korean won 1135.35 1070.60 -5.70 Baht 29.00 30.61 +5.55 Peso 41.13 41.05 -0.18 Rupiah 9695.00 9630.00 -0.67 Rupee 54.53 54.99 +0.85 Ringgit 3.0335 3.0580 +0.81 Yuan 6.1935 6.2303 +0.59 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)