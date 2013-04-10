* Weak Philippine exports data caps peso upside
* Won's upside limited on importers, N.Korea; missile eyed
* Ringgit cuts gains after 3-mth high with election date set
* S.Korea c.bank to cut rate on Thur; BI to hold rate
SINGAPORE, April 10 The South Korean won and the
Philippine peso led emerging Asian currencies higher on
Wednesday as risk sentiment improved after strong China trade
data and a record Wall Street finish.
The Bank of Japan's bold easing programme also helped drive
up the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit
on views that investors will borrow a cheaper yen and
seek higher yields in Southeast Asia, traders said.
China's imports jumped 14.1 percent in March from a year
earlier, far exceeding expectations, indicating that domestic
demand in the world's second-largest economy was gathering steam
for a recovery.
"With risk appetite levels looking placid, markets may also
attempt to utilize any further indications of a global recovery
to channel into risk sensitive assets, especially if the FOMC
minutes tonight do not point to any urgency to tilt towards an
exit strategy," OCBC Bank said in a note.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to release the minutes of
the last monetary policy meeting and investors will look for
clues on whether the Fed would slow or halt its asset buying
stimulus.
In Asia, the central banks of South Korea and Indonesia are
scheduled to hold rate-setting meetings on Thursday. Bank of
Korea is expected to cut the interest rate, while Bank Indonesia
(BI) is seen leaving its benchmark rate unchanged, a pair of
Reuters poll showed.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso rose as interbank speculators covered short
positions, although data showing declining exports capped the
currency's upside, traders said.
Philippine exports fell for the second consecutive month in
February, posting the steepest drop in 14 months, casting doubt
on the government's first quarter growth forecast.
"It is more of temporary long dollar fix adjustment," said a
Philippine bank trader in Manila, referring to cutting bullish
dollar positions.
"But weak data may lead to an eventual weakening of the
peso," the trader said, adding the local currency is seen having
resistance around 41.10.
RUPIAH
The rupiah gained on bond inflows, although dollar demand
from corporates limited its gains, traders said.
BI was seen buying the rupiah from 9,710 per dollar, traders
added.
Investors are keeping an eye on whether BI tightens policy
by hiking the overnight deposit facility rate, called FASBI, to
help ease the country's current account deficit.
"BI should increase the FASBI rate this or next month,
although I think the next month is more possible," said a
Jakarta-based trader, adding the raise would support the rupiah.
WON
The won gained on demand from exporters' for settlements and
as local investors covered more short positions.
But its upside was capped by the geopolitical tension in the
peninsula and expectations of dollar demand linked to companies'
dividend payments to foreign shareholders.
South Korea said it has asked China, North Korea's only
major ally, to rein in the hermit state and has raised its
surveillance after the North moved at least one long-range
missile in readiness for a possible launch.
Local importers bought dollars for payments, traders said.
But some investors expected the won to rebound a bit more as
the currency is still seen excessively sold.
Seoul does not consider recent foreign capital outflows from
its markets to be a major cause for concern and that foreign
currency liquidity conditions remain stable, a senior finance
ministry official also said.
"The won is expected fall, probably to 1,145 per dollar, if
the North launches a missile, but it will quickly rebound.
Dollar long positions look still heavy," said a senior foreign
bank trader in Seoul.
The dollar/won's 14-day RSI stood at 70.4, still above the
70-threshold.
"I think the won saw a bottom, so it will be better to buy
the won whenever it falls," the trader added.
RINGGIT
The ringgit earlier hit 3.0180 to the U.S. dollar, its
strongest since Jan. 21, according to Thomson Reuters data, on
bond inflows and demand against the Singapore dollar.
The five-year government bond yield fell to 3.168
percent and the 10-year bond yield slid to 3.399
percent. Both were their lowest since late July last year.
But the Malaysian currency gave up most of earlier gains as
investors took profits after the country set May 5 as a date for
a general election.
Traders and analysts said the ringgit has priced a narrow
victory for the National Front led by Prime Minister Najib Razak
in. Opinion polls also suggest such a result.
