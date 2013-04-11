* Korea bond futures see largest foreign selling in 3-1/2 yrs * Singapore c.bank likely to stand pat on Friday * Rupiah down after cbank sees ongoing depreciation pressure (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 11 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, boosted by the central bank's surprise hold of the country's benchmark rate, though some gains were later pared as foreigners sold bond futures. The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee kept its base rate steady at 2.75 percent, resisting pressure from the new government for a cut and signalling that it was not ready to reduce rates any time soon. The central bank had been expected to slash the rate by 25 basis points, according to a Reuters poll. The decision to hold helped the won extend gains to as much as 0.9 percent to 1,125.1 per dollar. But the South Korean unit shed some of its advance to end local trade at 1,129.1 as foreign investors dumped a net 2.4 trillion Korean won ($2.11 billion) in treasury bond futures . That is the largest daily selling since October 2009, according to the Korea Exchange. Sustained worries about geopolitical tension with the North Korea also limited the won's upside, traders said. "Despite such massive selling (of bond futures), I wonder if it results in actual outflows. We may see some bond inflows amid tremendous global yen carry trades as the won's level looks attractive," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul, referring to investment in higher-yielding assets using a cheap yen. "Today's BOK decision may hurt the won as it could weaken economic growth. But once we see big Japanese money coming in, that will have more impact on the won," Jeong added. Against the yen, the won rose as much as 0.7 percent to 11.2946, near a March high of 11.2795, its strongest since October 2008. On Wednesday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda signalled his readiness to offer further stimulus or maintain an ultra-easy policy beyond two years if meeting the bank's 2-percent inflation target proves difficult. The BOJ's stance has already prompted investors to buy assets in Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand to seek higher returns, traders and analysts said. But South Korea has not benefited much yet as a weaker yen is denting the country's export competitiveness, and there has been continuous geopolitical strain on the Korean peninsula. On Thursday, South Korea and the United States remained on high alert for any North Korean missile launch as the hermit kingdom turned its attention to celebrating its ruling Kim dynasty and appeared to dial down rhetoric of impending war. South Korea's central bank cut its 2013 forecasts for growth in private consumption and facilities investment for the year, leading to its downward revision for overall economic growth. With such concerns, the won has been the worst performing emerging Asian currency this year with a 5.2 percent fall against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Some currency traders expected the won to gain further once the political tension wanes. "Sentiment would improve further after the missile is actually launched," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul, adding the North is unlikely to take more action. Global risk appetites were enhanced on Thursday, lifting some emerging Asian currencies such as the Taiwan dollar as fresh data pointed to a recovery in China while Wall Street closed at a record. Chinese banks made 1.06 trillion yuan ($171.14 billion) of new local currency loans in March, adding to evidence of an economic recovery being fuelled by ample credit. The data followed Thursday's trade figures, which signalled a recovery in domestic demand. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged higher as investors awaited announcement of the central bank's monetary policy on Friday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to keep the current appreciation path for the Singapore dollar as it prioritises containing inflation over trying to boost growth, according to a Reuters poll. But some economists said there are some risks of easing as the economy is barely growing. The city-state's economy probably stalled in the first quarter of 2013, hurt by a sharp contraction in manufacturing that offset improved performances by services and construction, another Reuters poll showed. "They still can surprise, given growth concerns, exports competitiveness and inflation coming off," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an Asia economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Singapore. OCBC Bank said in a note that it does not expect any change but it thinks an alternative scenario may be for a re-centering higher the mid-point, possibly accompanied by a slope flattening. The Singapore dollar is expected to slide if the central bank eases policy as the currency has not priced such a possibility, traders and analysts said. "Since the CPI data, the possibility of a shift towards easing has probably been priced out," said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore, referring to a higher-than-expected rise in consumer price in February. Singapore manages monetary policy by letting its dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed trading band. The MAS can adjust the slope of the trading band to indicate whether it favours allowing the Singapore dollar to appreciate at a faster or slower pace, or it can force a one-time rise or fall in the value of the local currency by adjusting the midpoint of the policy band. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah turned weaker after the central bank saw continuing depreciation pressure on the currency and trimmed its 2013 economic growth forecast. Investors took profits from the rupiah's recent gain after the comments, traders said. Dollar demand from local corporates also put pressure on the rupiah, they added. Currency investors had little reaction to Bank Indonesia's expected decision to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0815 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.64 99.77 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2370 1.2382 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.950 29.998 +0.16 Korean won 1128.85 1135.70 +0.61 Baht 29.01 29.01 +0.00 Peso 41.10 41.07 -0.07 Rupiah 9700.00 9688.00 -0.12 Rupee 54.52 54.52 +0.01 Ringgit 3.0330 3.0300 -0.10 Yuan 6.1966 6.1939 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.64 86.79 -12.90 Sing dlr 1.2370 1.2219 -1.22 Taiwan dlr 29.950 29.136 -2.72 Korean won 1128.85 1070.60 -5.16 Baht 29.01 30.61 +5.52 Peso 41.12 41.05 -0.17 Rupiah 9700.00 9630.00 -0.72 Rupee 54.52 54.99 +0.87 Ringgit 3.0330 3.0580 +0.82 Yuan 6.1966 6.2303 +0.54 ($1 = 1135.7750 won) ($1 = 6.1939 yuan) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)