* Long yuan position largest since August 2011 * Bearish sentiment on won at highest since May 2012 * Ringgit views turns bullish, first time since late Jan By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 11 Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan jumped to their highest level in 20 months, while short positions in the South Korean won reached their largest almost in a year during the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Optimistic positions on the yuan rose to their highest since late August 2011, according to the survey of 12 currency analysts conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, the Chinese currency touched a record high against the dollar for the second time in five days, hitting the edge of the official trading band for the first time since Dec. 11. But investors doubted if Beijing will allow further appreciation. Sentiment on the Malaysian ringgit turned bullish as it touched a near three-month high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on bond inflows and demand against the Singapore dollar. That came as political uncertainty decreased to some degree with expectations of a narrow victory for the National Front led by Prime Minister Najib Razak in a general election on May 5. The ringgit had been under pressure earlier due to uncertainty over the election before Najib dissolved parliament. But views for the won became more bearish with the short positions at their largest levels since May last year. The South Korean unit hit a nine-month low on Tuesday pressured by the increasing tensions with North Korea, with expectations that North Korea could test-launch a medium range missile as a show of strength after weeks of threats of war, and due to the impact of a weaker yen. A softer yen is seen denting the competitiveness of South Korean exports as the country competes against Japan in key overseas markets. The won recovered some of its losses after the central bank surprisingly held its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, defying expectations of a cut, and signalled it was not ready to reduce interest rates any time soon. Some investors covered short positions, seeing the recent weakness as excessive. The won has lost 5.2 percent to the dollar so far this year, becoming the worst performing emerging Asian currency. Meanwhile, bullish bets in the Singapore dollar slightly increased before the central bank's policy review on Friday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to keep the current appreciation path for the Singapore dollar as it prioritises containing inflation over trying to boost growth, according to a Reuters poll. But some economists said there were chances that the MAS could ease monetary policy as the economy is barely growing. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee , Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 11-Apr -1.30 0.79 -0.31 0.42 0.60 0.24 -0.49 -0.12 -1.12 28-Mar -0.92 0.61 -0.27 0.43 0.61 0.25 0.23 -0.43 -1.25 14-Mar -0.80 0.73 0.56 0.71 0.19 -0.09 0.31 -1.11 -0.96 28-Feb -0.72 -0.34 -0.02 0.53 0.25 -0.23 0.02 -0.90 -0.73 14-Feb -0.63 -0.03 0.16 0.42 0.50 0.13 0.00 -0.98 -0.67 31-Jan -0.60 0.10 0.29 0.84 0.41 -0.54 0.10 -0.91 -0.81 17-Jan -0.99 -1.39 -0.24 0.77 -0.20 -0.29 -1.11 -1.16 -1.18 (Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)