* Long yuan position largest since August 2011
* Bearish sentiment on won at highest since May 2012
* Ringgit views turns bullish, first time since late Jan
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 11 Bullish bets on the Chinese
yuan jumped to their highest level in 20 months, while short
positions in the South Korean won reached their largest almost
in a year during the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
Optimistic positions on the yuan rose to their
highest since late August 2011, according to the survey of 12
currency analysts conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Chinese currency touched a record high
against the dollar for the second time in five days, hitting the
edge of the official trading band for the first time since Dec.
11. But investors doubted if Beijing will allow further
appreciation.
Sentiment on the Malaysian ringgit turned bullish
as it touched a near three-month high against the U.S. dollar on
Wednesday on bond inflows and demand against the Singapore
dollar.
That came as political uncertainty decreased to some degree
with expectations of a narrow victory for the National Front led
by Prime Minister Najib Razak in a general election on May 5.
The ringgit had been under pressure earlier due to
uncertainty over the election before Najib dissolved parliament.
But views for the won became more bearish with
the short positions at their largest levels since May last year.
The South Korean unit hit a nine-month low on Tuesday
pressured by the increasing tensions with North Korea, with
expectations that North Korea could test-launch a medium range
missile as a show of strength after weeks of threats of war, and
due to the impact of a weaker yen.
A softer yen is seen denting the competitiveness of South
Korean exports as the country competes against Japan in key
overseas markets.
The won recovered some of its losses after the central bank
surprisingly held its benchmark interest rate unchanged on
Thursday, defying expectations of a cut, and signalled it was
not ready to reduce interest rates any time soon.
Some investors covered short positions, seeing the recent
weakness as excessive. The won has lost 5.2 percent to the
dollar so far this year, becoming the worst performing emerging
Asian currency.
Meanwhile, bullish bets in the Singapore dollar slightly
increased before the central bank's policy review on Friday.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to keep the
current appreciation path for the Singapore dollar as it
prioritises containing inflation over trying to boost growth,
according to a Reuters poll.
But some economists said there were chances that the MAS
could ease monetary policy as the economy is barely growing.
The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar,
Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee
, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the
Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
11-Apr -1.30 0.79 -0.31 0.42 0.60 0.24 -0.49 -0.12 -1.12
28-Mar -0.92 0.61 -0.27 0.43 0.61 0.25 0.23 -0.43 -1.25
14-Mar -0.80 0.73 0.56 0.71 0.19 -0.09 0.31 -1.11 -0.96
28-Feb -0.72 -0.34 -0.02 0.53 0.25 -0.23 0.02 -0.90 -0.73
14-Feb -0.63 -0.03 0.16 0.42 0.50 0.13 0.00 -0.98 -0.67
31-Jan -0.60 0.10 0.29 0.84 0.41 -0.54 0.10 -0.91 -0.81
17-Jan -0.99 -1.39 -0.24 0.77 -0.20 -0.29 -1.11 -1.16 -1.18
(Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)