Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
April 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.55 99.72 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.2374 1.2372 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.935 29.980 +0.15 Korean won 1132.40 1129.10 -0.29 Baht 29.05 29.03 -0.07 Peso 41.17 41.12 -0.12 Rupiah 9710.00 9702.00 -0.08 Rupee 54.52 54.52 +0.01 Ringgit 3.0365 3.0345 -0.07 Yuan 6.1903 6.1963 +0.10 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.55 86.79 -12.82 Sing dlr 1.2374 1.2219 -1.25 Taiwan dlr 29.935 29.136 -2.67 Korean won 1132.40 1070.60 -5.46 Baht 29.05 30.61 +5.37 Peso 41.17 41.05 -0.29 Rupiah 9710.00 9630.00 -0.82 Rupee 54.52 54.99 +0.87 Ringgit 3.0365 3.0580 +0.71 Yuan 6.1903 6.2303 +0.65 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: