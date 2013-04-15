* Won gains on exporters, short-covering
* Taiwan dollar up; but exporters, foreigners hesitate to
buy
* Sing dollar edges up, 200-day moving average capped
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 15 The South Korean won and the
Taiwan dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on
Monday as the yen's rebound caused investors to cover short
positions in the currencies of Japan's export competitors.
The yen rebounded after the United States said it would
watch Japan's policies to ensure it was not manipulating its
currency.
Regional currencies also found support from the Chinese yuan
hitting a record against the dollar.
But most emerging Asian currencies gave up some of their
initial gains as weaker-than-expected Chinese growth data added
to concerns stoked by U.S. indicators about the global economic
outlook.
The won rose on demand from exporters for
settlements and stop-loss dollar selling despite dollar demand
linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign
shareholders.
The won's appreciation helped the Taiwan dollar
advance in thin trading, traders said.
Their gains came as the yen rose after the U.S. Treasury
Department on Friday said in a semi-annual report on currency
practices of major trading partners that it would press Japan to
adhere to the commitment it made in February as a member of the
Group of Seven and Group of 20 nations to let the market
determine exchange rates.
South Korea and Taiwan are seen as major victims of the
yen's weakness resulting from the Bank of Japan's bold monetary
policy easing to boost growth and inflation, analysts and
traders have said.
Still, investors were reluctant to add more bullish bets in
those two units and their Asian peers as China's economic
recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013
with slowing factory output and investment spending.
The World Bank also scaled back slightly its 2013 growth
forecasts for emerging East Asia and warned about possible
over-heating in the region's larger economies.
"It is difficult to be more positive on emerging Asian
currencies, given signs that the U.S. and China economies are
losing steam," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research
head in Seoul.
"The won is unlikely to extend gains as it rose more than
the yen today. That will cement worries about a weaker yen's
impact on Korean fundamentals," she added.
The won has lost 4.5 percent against the dollar so far this
year, while the yen has dropped 11.6 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose in subdued trading, tracking a firmer
won.
Despite weaker-than-expected China's growth data, the Taiwan
dollar extended gains as the won appreciated further in the
afternoon, traders said.
But exporters and foreign financial institutions hesitated
to chase the island's currency as they did not expect the yen to
gain further.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar edged up on a higher won and a
firm yen.
The city-state's currency also found support from yuan proxy
plays, traders said.
But the Singapore dollar has chart resistance at the 200-day
moving average, which is currently at 1.2349.
It has been closing daily sessions weaker than the average
since early March.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0735 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.20 98.40 +0.20
Sing dlr 1.2365 1.2370 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 29.910 29.995 +0.28
Korean won 1120.45 1129.10 +0.77
Baht 29.00 29.03 +0.10
Peso 41.24 41.27 +0.08
Rupiah 9709.00 9710.00 +0.01
Rupee 54.59 54.52 -0.13
Ringgit 3.0370 3.0390 +0.07
Yuan 6.1869 6.1922 +0.09
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.20 86.79 -11.62
Sing dlr 1.2365 1.2219 -1.18
Taiwan dlr 29.910 29.136 -2.59
Korean won 1120.45 1070.60 -4.45
Baht 29.00 30.61 +5.55
Peso 41.24 41.05 -0.45
Rupiah 9709.00 9630.00 -0.81
Rupee 54.59 54.99 +0.73
Ringgit 3.0370 3.0580 +0.69
Yuan 6.1869 6.2303 +0.70
* Financial markets in Thailand are closed for holidays.
(Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)