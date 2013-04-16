April 16 The following table shows the rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.11 96.72 -0.40 Sing dlr 1.2383 1.2388 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.921 29.927 +0.02 Korean won 1122.20 1120.50 -0.15 *Baht 29.00 29.03 +0.10 Peso 41.39 41.24 -0.37 Rupiah 9715.00 9711.00 -0.04 Rupee 54.63 54.63 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0470 3.0395 -0.25 Yuan 6.1861 6.1871 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.11 86.79 -10.63 Sing dlr 1.2383 1.2219 -1.32 Taiwan dlr 29.921 29.136 -2.62 Korean won 1122.20 1070.60 -4.60 Baht 29.00 30.61 +5.55 Peso 41.39 41.05 -0.82 Rupiah 9715.00 9630.00 -0.87 Rupee 54.63 54.99 +0.67 Ringgit 3.0470 3.0580 +0.36 Yuan 6.1861 6.2303 +0.71 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)