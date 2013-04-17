* Yuan proxy trades lift ringgit, Singapore dollar - traders * Baht near 16-yr high; c.bank says not ruling out FX steps * Won turns down on profit-taking, weak yen (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 17 The Malaysian ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, tracking a record-high yuan and on better risk sentiment, while the won eased as a softer yen reignited worries about its impact on the South Korean economy. Investors such as hedge funds bought some regional units such as the ringgit and the Singapore dollar for proxy trades to bet on a stronger yuan, traders said. The Singapore dollar hit a near three-month high as it also found support from better-than-expected export data. The Thai baht gained, catching up after a holiday and on firmer bonds, although it gave up some gains as the central bank's policy minutes increased intervention caution. "Investors are looking for proxy currencies because they are always wary of Beijing's currency control even though they expect a firm yuan," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "The Singapore dollar and the ringgit would be main targets as those countries' export proportions to China are seen heavier than other Southeast Asian countries. A stronger yuan indicates a healthier China economy, so they would benefit more," she added. As of 2011, Malaysian exports to China accounted for a quarter of gross domestic product (GDP) and Singapore's shipments to the world's No.2 economy accounted for about 10 percent, according to Park. That compared with about 8 percent for the Philippines and 4 percent for Indonesia. China is committed to widening the intraday trading band of the yuan, a Chinese banking official was quoted as saying in comments seen as a reiteration of Beijing's commitment to currency liberalisation rather than a sign of imminent action. The People's Bank of China fixed the yuan's mid-point versus the dollar at its highest since the revaluation in 2005, helping the renminbi hit a historical high. The yuan's appreciation is seen helping the Singapore dollar, the ringgit and the baht appreciate, said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore. "Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand benchmark their currencies against those of major trading partners with Singapore being the most explicit. The yuan is a major component of Singapore's currency basket with a weight of roughly 15-20 percent," Sim said. "So if the yuan strengthens, there is scope for the authorities to tolerate greater currency strength versus the dollar," he added. China is South Korea's top export market, but the won failed to enjoy the impact of the yuan's strength as renewed weakness in the Japanese yen prompted worries that it would hurt South Korea's export competitiveness. The country competes against Japan in key overseas markets. The South Korean currency started domestic trading firmer on Wednesday, reflecting improved risk appetite on strong U.S. corporate earnings and data pointing to ongoing monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve. But it turned lower as offshore funds and interbank speculators took profits. The won had gained nearly 3 percent against the dollar after hitting a near nine-month low on April 9 as geopolitical tensions in the peninsula eased. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced as much as 0.6 percent to 3.0225 per dollar, slightly weaker than a near three-month high of 3.0180 hit on April 10. A record-high yuan and demand from hedge funds lifted the ringgit, traders said. Bond inflows also lent support. The Malaysian currency gave up some of its earlier gains as some investors took profit, seeing the unit as excessively bought. The 14-day dollar/ringgit relative strength index slid to 24.3, well below the 30-threshold. If the index is below 30, it indicates the pair is technically oversold. Still, traders and analysts expect the ringgit to rise further on a firm yuan and inflows. "What can you do when there are inflows to Asia and the U.S. dollar is weak across the board except the yen?," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. BAHT The baht strengthened past 29.00 per dollar again as Thai government bonds firmed and on catch-up plays. Thai financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday for holidays when most emerging Asian currencies gained. The Thai currency earlier rose 0.5 percent to 28.89 per dollar, not far from a 16-year high of 28.87. But it gave up some gains as minutes of the central bank policy meeting in April fuelled caution over intervention to stem the best performing emerging Asian currency of the year. The Bank of Thailand has not ruled out strong measures to hold down the baht but its monetary policy committee believes the Bank of Thailand has the means at its disposal to address the problem if needed, according to the minutes. "They dislike the baht to strengthen too fast and may do either verbal or actual intervention to smooth things," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok. Investors must be careful over intervention when the baht is stronger than 29.00 per dollar, the trader added. Regardless of the central bank's stance, the baht's appreciation was seen slowing, given its outperformance, traders and analysts said. "I had been bullish towards Thai government bonds but they are getting less attractive now. Thailand's external surplus is diminishing, rendering the already lowered yields less attractive," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Cheung expects slower appreciation in the baht, adding that her end-2013 forecast for the baht is 28.40. Five-year Thailand government bond yields slid to 3.04 percent, their lowest since November 2010, while 10-year yields fell to 3.39 percent, also their lowest since November last year. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar hit 1.2318 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Jan. 25 after stronger-than-expected exports data. Singapore's non-oil domestic exports rose 8.0 percent in March from February after seasonal adjustments, beating expectations, in a sign that its manufacturing sector has begun to stabilise after a weak start to the year. The city-state's currency also found support from the yuan proxy trade as the Chinese central bank fixed its mid-point at another record high. Hedge funds bought the Singapore dollar, traders said. Technically, the Singapore dollar may head to 1.2296, the 61.8 percent retracement of its depreciation between October 2012 and March this year as it cleared 100-day and 200-day moving averages, analysts said. The currency had been weaker than a 200-day moving average since early March and softer than a 100-day average since January. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0705 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.35 97.55 -0.81 Sing dlr 1.2333 1.2351 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.864 29.928 +0.21 Korean won 1118.16 1115.20 -0.26 Baht 28.91 29.03 +0.42 Peso 41.27 41.38 +0.27 Rupiah 9707.00 9715.00 +0.08 Rupee 53.87 54.15 +0.52 Ringgit 3.0230 3.0403 +0.57 Yuan 6.1730 6.1831 +0.16 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.35 86.79 -11.75 Sing dlr 1.2333 1.2219 -0.92 Taiwan dlr 29.864 29.136 -2.44 Korean won 1118.16 1070.60 -4.25 Baht 28.91 30.61 +5.88 Peso 41.27 41.05 -0.53 Rupiah 9707.00 9630.00 -0.79 Rupee 53.87 54.99 +2.08 Ringgit 3.0230 3.0580 +1.16 Yuan 6.1730 6.2303 +0.93 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)