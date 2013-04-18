* Gold-related dlr bids not enough to offset baht strength * Won down on stock outflows, but short-covering cuts losses * Ringgit dips on profit-taking; hedge funds buy it on dips (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 18 The Thai baht hit a 16-year high against the dollar on Thursday as funds continued to flow into the country's bond markets, with the currency able to shrug off weakness in gold prices and some risk assets that pressured other emerging Asian currencies. Helped by Thailand's robust economic fundamentals, relatively attractive yields and a decline in the value of the yen after a radical overhaul of monetary policy by the Bank of Japan, the baht has become Asia's best performing currency this year with a 6.5 percent climb against the dollar. On Thursday, the baht reversed earlier losses to gain as much as 0.4 percent to 28.72 per dollar, its strongest level since 1997. Although a drop in gold prices helped push other Asian currencies lower and some gold investors in Thailand were spotted buying dollars, the effect was not enough to limit the upside for the baht. "Demand from gold can't match the inflows yet," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok, adding such dollar bids were "just small." The yield of Thailand's 10-year government bond slid to 3.36 percent, its lowest since Nov. 1, while the five-year yield was unchanged at 3.01 percent, its lowest since November 2010. The central bank also sold 35 billion baht ($1.2 billion) of 1.83-year bonds at an yield of 2.8140 percent, lower than an yield of 2.8584 percent in the previous auction for 2-year maturity on Feb 14. The baht's gains came even though the Bank of Thailand's bank minutes on Wednesday showed it has not ruled out strong measures to halt the baht's rise. ID:nL3N0D41TL] "Cautionary comments form the latest Bank of Thailand meeting minutes may give markets for pause, although this is unlikely to tilt market perception against the local unit," OCBC Bank said in a note. WON The won slid as offshore funds added bearish positions and amid sustained foreign selling in Seoul's main stock market , traders said. Foreign investors were net sellers in the market for a fifth consecutive session, unloading a combined net 839.8 billion won ($750 million) worth of shares during the period, according to Thomson Reuters data. Dollar demand linked to domestic companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders also pressured the won, traders said. But it recovered some of earlier losses as investors covered short positions. "The won appeared to have seen a short-term bottom around today's low for now as some offshore players still look to hold dollar-long positions," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul, referring to the 1,125.9 per dollar level. RINGGIT The ringgit eased as low as 3.0385, traders said, as investors took profits on softer global risk appetite and as the currency was seen as overbought. The 14-day dollar/ringgit's relative strength index stood slightly below 30. An index lower than 30 indicates the pair is technically oversold. But some hedge funds bought it on dips, especially around 3.0400 per dollar, limiting the Malaysian currency's downside, traders said. They added that some exporters are willing to buy the ringgit on dips around 3.0450. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged up on demand from local corporates to around 1.2370 to the U.S. dollar, traders said. The city-state's unit also found support from yuan proxy trades and interest in the city-state's currency against the euro, they added. The Singapore dollar is seen as a proxy for betting on a stronger yuan, analysts and traders have said. On Wednesday, the Chinese currency hit its highest since the country established the domestic foreign exchange market in 1994. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0610 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.08 98.08 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2353 1.2362 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.883 29.900 +0.06 Korean won 1123.80 1118.50 -0.47 Baht 28.74 28.83 +0.31 Peso 41.24 41.25 +0.02 Rupiah 9719.00 9709.00 -0.10 Rupee 54.08 54.21 +0.24 Ringgit 3.0325 3.0275 -0.16 Yuan 6.1803 6.1723 -0.13 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.08 86.79 -11.51 Sing dlr 1.2353 1.2219 -1.08 Taiwan dlr 29.883 29.136 -2.50 Korean won 1123.80 1070.60 -4.73 Baht 28.74 30.61 +6.51 Peso 41.24 41.05 -0.46 Rupiah 9719.00 9630.00 -0.92 Rupee 54.08 54.99 +1.68 Ringgit 3.0325 3.0580 +0.84 Yuan 6.1803 6.2303 +0.81 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)