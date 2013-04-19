UPDATE 1-China coking coal surges amid shipment disruptions after Cyclone Debbie
* BHP declares force majeure on coal deliveries (Adds trader comment, updates prices)
April 19 The following table shows the rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.14 98.14 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2353 1.2359 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.840 29.910 +0.23 Korean won 1121.00 1124.00 +0.27 Baht 28.68 28.72 +0.14 Peso 41.17 41.22 +0.13 Rupiah 9713.00 9712.00 -0.01 Rupee 53.96 53.96 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0345 3.0340 -0.02 Yuan 6.1789 6.1813 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.14 86.79 -11.57 Sing dlr 1.2353 1.2219 -1.08 Taiwan dlr 29.840 29.136 -2.36 Korean won 1121.00 1070.60 -4.50 Baht 28.68 30.61 +6.73 Peso 41.17 41.05 -0.28 Rupiah 9713.00 9630.00 -0.85 Rupee 53.96 54.99 +1.91 Ringgit 3.0345 3.0580 +0.77 Yuan 6.1789 6.2303 +0.83 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* BHP declares force majeure on coal deliveries (Adds trader comment, updates prices)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Mar 31) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% ----------------------------------------
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EURO ZONE OUTLOOK We take a look at the economic outlook for t