* BSP eases FX rules to spur dlr buying, contain peso upside * Short-covering, stock inflows, BOP support Philippine peso * Won gains on exporters' demand; intervention eyed * Baht at another fresh high, but profit-taking limits (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 19 The Philippine peso rose on Friday as investors covered short positions even as the central bank announced steps to curb the currency's upside, while continuing inflows lifted the Thai baht to a fresh 16-year high although some traders booked profits. The peso rose 0.4 percent to 41.07 per dollar as it received more support from an improving balance of payments and from demand linked to Thursday's stock inflows, traders said. The country had a $452 million balance of payments surplus in March, compared with a $960 million deficit in February, central bank data showed. On Thursday, the Philippine central bank liberalised rules on foreign currency transactions, allowing residents to invest in property abroad and offshore funds. But the measures are unlikely to have an immediate impact on the peso and they have been priced in because of previous and repeated comments by the central bank governor, traders and analysts said. Some analysts said the Philippines will see more inflows, given its strong economic growth and stable inflation. "We think these measures will take time before they start having visible impact on the peso," Credit Suisse said in a note. "To the extent that Philippines remain attractive to overseas investors, and the economy continues to outperform, we think that these measures will not be enough to induce significant outflows in the near term," it added. The Philippine economy is expected to expand 6.0 percent this year, the second fastest pace after 6.4 percent for Indonesia, the Asian Development Bank said this month. But Philippine annual inflation is forecast at 3.6 percent, much lower than 5.2 percent seen for Southeast Asia's largest economy, according to the ADB. The peso has eased 0.1 percent against the dollar this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, as investors took profit from the second best performer among emerging Asian currencies in 2012, with a 6.8 percent gain. The central bank had been seen intervening in the currency market to stem the peso's appreciation, traders said. Foreign investors also reduced bullish bets on the peso and bonds to book profits after a long-awaited ratings upgrade. In late March, Fitch Ratings raised the Philippines' credit rating to an investment grade. Even though the latest central bank measures may not drag the peso lower for now, it is not free from fragile global risk sentiment, traders said. "We should see the 41.00 level trying to hold for now, especially with global economic data waning," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. WON The South Korean won ended local trade up 0.7 percent against the dollar, outperforming regional peers, as exporters' demand caused some investors to cover short positions, traders said. But its upside was limited as the yen slipped after Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the Group of 20 has accepted the country's explanation that its aggressive monetary easing is aimed at beating deflation and not at competitively weakening the yen. The two countries compete in key overseas markets and a softer yen is seen hurting South Korea's exporters. Against the yen, the won gained 1.3 percent to 11.2512, its strongest since October 2008. That increased caution over possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities, although the won may extend gains with the coming month-end likely to boost exporters' demand, traders said. "The authorities will intervene to defend the yen/won. But the won is expected to rise further from next week as everybody is tired of trying to weaken it now," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. BAHT The baht rose as much as 0.3 percent to 28.63 per dollar, its strongest since 1997 on sustained inflows. But some of the gains were erased as investors took profits, seeing the best performing Asian currency this year as excessively bought. The 14-day dollar/baht's relative strength index stood at 25.1, still lower than the 30-threshold. An index reading below 30 indicates a pair is technically oversold. The baht has gained 1.2 percent against the dollar this week, extending its 2013 appreciation to 6.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul has until recently been fairly relaxed about the baht's rise, saying it was catching up with the appreciation of other Asian currencies. But on April 9, he said it was rising too rapidly and on Friday he told reporters: "I feel that (the baht at this level) is a bit beyond fundamentals." Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong has put pressure on the Bank of Thailand to cut interest rates in an attempt to make the currency less attractive. But the central bank, in part because of concern about an increase in household debt, has left the policy rate at 2.75 percent since October. Kittirat was asked at a debate on Thursday evening if he had thought about sacking the governor. He replied: "I have had such a thought. In fact, it's just a thought." The government nominates the governor but he is formally appointed by the king and according to the Bank of Thailand Act can only be removed for misconduct, the "dishonest performance of duties", gross incompetence or incapacity. On Friday, Kittirat reiterated that he wanted to see lower interest rates. "Don't think that I want a lower rate in order to boost domestic investment. But it's because the higher spread on Thai interest rates has led to inflows to seek returns," he told reporters. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced up to 0.4 percent to 29.788 against the greenback, its strongest since March 25, as local shares outperformed most Asian bourses with a 1.8 percent gain. The island's currency also found support on inflows from foreign financial institutions, although the volume was smaller than on Thursday, traders in Taipei said. But the trading was not so active, with exporters inclined to wait for better levels to buy the Taiwan dollar for settlements. Taiwan's export orders for March, due on Monday, will be in focus. The exports orders probably grew again in March after a contraction the previous month, a Reuters poll showed, which would indicate that recovery of the export-driven economy and the health of Asia tech products demand remain on track. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.10 98.14 -0.97 Sing dlr 1.2352 1.2359 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.792 29.910 +0.40 Korean won 1115.78 1124.00 +0.74 Baht 28.67 28.72 +0.17 Peso 41.07 41.22 +0.37 Rupiah 9710.00 9712.00 +0.02 Rupee 53.96 53.96 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0345 3.0340 -0.02 Yuan 6.1789 6.1813 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.10 86.79 -12.42 Sing dlr 1.2352 1.2219 -1.08 Taiwan dlr 29.792 29.136 -2.20 Korean won 1115.78 1070.60 -4.05 Baht 28.67 30.61 +6.77 Peso 41.07 41.05 -0.05 Rupiah 9710.00 9630.00 -0.82 Rupee 53.96 54.99 +1.91 Ringgit 3.0345 3.0580 +0.77 Yuan 6.1789 6.2303 +0.83 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Viparat Jantraprap in BANGKOK; Editing by Richard Borsuk)