April 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.84 99.54 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.2374 1.2371 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.812 29.840 +0.09 Korean won 1122.60 1116.30 -0.56 Baht 28.56 28.61 +0.18 Peso 41.15 41.08 -0.18 Rupiah 9710.00 9710.00 +0.00 Rupee 53.96 53.96 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0415 3.0355 -0.20 Yuan 6.1814 6.1776 -0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.84 86.79 -13.07 Sing dlr 1.2374 1.2219 -1.25 Taiwan dlr 29.812 29.136 -2.27 Korean won 1122.60 1070.60 -4.63 Baht 28.56 30.61 +7.18 Peso 41.15 41.05 -0.24 Rupiah 9710.00 9630.00 -0.82 Rupee 53.96 54.99 +1.91 Ringgit 3.0415 3.0580 +0.54 Yuan 6.1814 6.2303 +0.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)