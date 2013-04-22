* Won falls; exporters, offshore funds limit losses * Ringgit lower as weaker yuan also fuels profit-booking * Dlr short-covering weighs on Philippine peso, baht (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 22 The South Korean won dipped on Monday as the yen's slide prompted investors to take profits from recent gains in emerging Asian currencies, though they pared initial losses on doubts over how much further the Japanese unit would fall for now. As the yen faltered the dollar was on track to take out the elusive 100 level after the Group of 20 countries late last week stopped short of criticising Japan's reflationary policies that have significantly weakened its currency. That hurt the won -- the currency of Japan's major export competitor -- prompting investors to book profits from its gains of 1.1 percent to the dollar last week. But the South Korean currency recovered much of its earlier losses as the yen's slide paused. "Yen weakness is going to be capped in the medium term, and we shouldn't expect a 110 handle on a sustained basis in dollar/yen," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in a note. "As such, we don't expect a significant and prolonged knock-on impact on Asian FX from the trade perspective as valuations are not really overly dear relative to their 3- and 5-year averages." A weaker yen has pressured some emerging Asian currencies such as the won so far this year as it is seen hurting export rivals' price competitiveness in overseas markets and corporate earnings. Reflecting such concerns, offshore investors in non-deliverable forward currency deals sold the largest amount of won against the dollar in 18 months in March on a net basis, central bank data showed earlier. March was the fourth consecutive month of net selling. The South Korean currency has lost 4.3 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the worst performing emerging Asian currency in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. That compared with a 13.0 percent drop in the yen. Traders have been wary of potential intervention by foreign exchange authorities to prevent the won's outperformance against the yen. On Monday, the won rose as much as 0.4 percent to 11.2004, its strongest since October 2008. But the country's top economic policymakers have grown more sanguine as their fears fail to materialise. Local exporters also bought the won on dips, especially around 1,125 per dollar, for settlements, helping it recover earlier losses, traders said. Some offshore funds joined the bids, they added. "Given dollar/yen, nobody has the choice but to be cautious when the won is firmer than 1,120. But there are also dollar offers when it is weaker than that level," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as investors took profits as the Chinese yuan dipped after Beijing fixed its mid-point weaker and on softer local bonds. Offshore funds covered dollar-short positions and local interbank speculators joined the move, traders said. The five-year government bond yield rose to 3.168 percent and the 3-year yield gained to 2.981 percent. The Malaysian currency is a favourite proxy currency among investors to bet on a stronger yuan, traders and analysts have said. It strengthened to 3.0200 per dollar on April 17 when the yuan hit a record high. The ringgit's high on the day was a notch weaker than a three-month high of 3.0180 hit on April 10. The ringgit rose 0.2 percent last week, reporting its fifth consecutive weekly appreciation, according to Thomson Reuters data. BAHT The baht started the daily session firmer and hit 28.55 per dollar, Friday's high and its strongest since 1997. But it turned weaker on supplies from offshore investors to take profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency in 2013. Some investors were cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to stem the Thai currency's upside, especially around 28.50. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso edged lower in thin trade on dollar demand from local corporations and interbank speculators. But remittance inflows helped the peso recover some of earlier losses, traders said. Last week, the Philippine currency rose 0.5 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed, on stock inflows and as investors covered short positions after the central bank announced steps to curb the currency's upside. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.80 99.54 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.2389 1.2371 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.802 29.840 +0.13 Korean won 1118.85 1116.30 -0.23 Baht 28.67 28.61 -0.21 Peso 41.14 41.08 -0.15 Rupiah 9712.00 9710.00 -0.02 Rupee 54.12 53.96 -0.30 Ringgit 3.0430 3.0355 -0.25 Yuan 6.1808 6.1776 -0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.80 86.79 -13.04 Sing dlr 1.2389 1.2219 -1.37 Taiwan dlr 29.802 29.136 -2.23 Korean won 1118.85 1070.60 -4.31 Baht 28.67 30.61 +6.77 Peso 41.14 41.05 -0.21 Rupiah 9712.00 9630.00 -0.84 Rupee 54.12 54.99 +1.61 Ringgit 3.0430 3.0580 +0.49 Yuan 6.1808 6.2303 +0.80 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)