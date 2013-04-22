* Won falls; exporters, offshore funds limit losses
* Ringgit lower as weaker yuan also fuels profit-booking
* Dlr short-covering weighs on Philippine peso, baht
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 22 The South Korean won dipped
on Monday as the yen's slide prompted investors to take profits
from recent gains in emerging Asian currencies, though they
pared initial losses on doubts over how much further the
Japanese unit would fall for now.
As the yen faltered the dollar was on track to take out the
elusive 100 level after the Group of 20 countries late last week
stopped short of criticising Japan's reflationary policies that
have significantly weakened its currency.
That hurt the won -- the currency of Japan's
major export competitor -- prompting investors to book profits
from its gains of 1.1 percent to the dollar last week.
But the South Korean currency recovered much of its earlier
losses as the yen's slide paused.
"Yen weakness is going to be capped in the medium term, and
we shouldn't expect a 110 handle on a sustained basis in
dollar/yen," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for
Scotiabank in a note.
"As such, we don't expect a significant and prolonged
knock-on impact on Asian FX from the trade perspective as
valuations are not really overly dear relative to their 3- and
5-year averages."
A weaker yen has pressured some emerging Asian currencies
such as the won so far this year as it is seen hurting export
rivals' price competitiveness in overseas markets and corporate
earnings.
Reflecting such concerns, offshore investors in
non-deliverable forward currency deals sold the largest amount
of won against the dollar in 18 months in March on a net basis,
central bank data showed earlier. March was the fourth
consecutive month of net selling.
The South Korean currency has lost 4.3 percent against the
dollar so far this year, becoming the worst performing emerging
Asian currency in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. That
compared with a 13.0 percent drop in the yen.
Traders have been wary of potential intervention by foreign
exchange authorities to prevent the won's outperformance against
the yen. On Monday, the won rose as much as 0.4
percent to 11.2004, its strongest since October 2008.
But the country's top economic policymakers have grown more
sanguine as their fears fail to materialise.
Local exporters also bought the won on dips, especially
around 1,125 per dollar, for settlements, helping it recover
earlier losses, traders said.
Some offshore funds joined the bids, they added.
"Given dollar/yen, nobody has the choice but to be cautious
when the won is firmer than 1,120. But there are also dollar
offers when it is weaker than that level," said a foreign bank
trader in Seoul.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slid as investors took profits as the
Chinese yuan dipped after Beijing fixed its mid-point weaker and
on softer local bonds.
Offshore funds covered dollar-short positions and local
interbank speculators joined the move, traders said.
The five-year government bond yield rose to 3.168
percent and the 3-year yield gained to 2.981 percent.
The Malaysian currency is a favourite proxy currency among
investors to bet on a stronger yuan, traders and analysts have
said.
It strengthened to 3.0200 per dollar on April 17 when the
yuan hit a record high. The ringgit's high on the day
was a notch weaker than a three-month high of 3.0180 hit on
April 10.
The ringgit rose 0.2 percent last week, reporting its fifth
consecutive weekly appreciation, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
BAHT
The baht started the daily session firmer and hit
28.55 per dollar, Friday's high and its strongest since 1997.
But it turned weaker on supplies from offshore investors to
take profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency in
2013.
Some investors were cautious over possible intervention by
the central bank to stem the Thai currency's upside, especially
around 28.50.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso edged lower in thin trade on dollar
demand from local corporations and interbank speculators.
But remittance inflows helped the peso recover some of
earlier losses, traders said.
Last week, the Philippine currency rose 0.5 percent, Thomson
Reuters data showed, on stock inflows and as investors covered
short positions after the central bank announced steps to curb
the currency's upside.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0645 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.80 99.54 -0.26
Sing dlr 1.2389 1.2371 -0.15
Taiwan dlr 29.802 29.840 +0.13
Korean won 1118.85 1116.30 -0.23
Baht 28.67 28.61 -0.21
Peso 41.14 41.08 -0.15
Rupiah 9712.00 9710.00 -0.02
Rupee 54.12 53.96 -0.30
Ringgit 3.0430 3.0355 -0.25
Yuan 6.1808 6.1776 -0.05
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.80 86.79 -13.04
Sing dlr 1.2389 1.2219 -1.37
Taiwan dlr 29.802 29.136 -2.23
Korean won 1118.85 1070.60 -4.31
Baht 28.67 30.61 +6.77
Peso 41.14 41.05 -0.21
Rupiah 9712.00 9630.00 -0.84
Rupee 54.12 54.99 +1.61
Ringgit 3.0430 3.0580 +0.49
Yuan 6.1808 6.2303 +0.80
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)