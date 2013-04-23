* Philippine c.bank seen cutting SDA rates on Thursday * Baht down on hedge funds selling after c.bank remarks * Won dips as intervention suspected - traders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 23 The Philippine peso and the Thai baht fell on Tuesday as caution grew over central bank moves to stem currency appreciation, while concerns about China's weak growth hurt emerging Asian currencies. The peso slid on selling by offshore funds as the central bank is widely expected to cut the rate on its short-term special deposit account (SDA) facility again on Thursday in another move to temper the peso, traders said. "The dollar remained supported on offshore demand. Speculation of a 50 basis point (bps) or higher cut in SDA rates put pressure on the peso," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. Last month, the central bank cut by 50 basis points to 2.5 percent the rate on all its three SDA tenors. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinasis has lowered the SDA rate by a total of more than 150 basis points since July 2012 to encourage banks to lend more to consumers and discourage dollar flows that pushed the peso to become the second best performing emerging Asian currency last year. On April 18, it liberalised rules on foreign currency transactions on Thursday, allowing residents to invest in property abroad and offshore funds. The peso was not the only emerging Asian currency to fall on caution over intervention by foreign exchange authorities. The baht slid after a Thailand's central bank assistant governor told Reuters on Monday that the Bank of Thailand is worried about the baht's rapid rise but is unlikely to impose "draconian" measures to rein it in. The South Korean won also eased as the authorities were suspected of selling the currency to protect export competitiveness amid the yen's weakness, traders said. A preliminary survey showing growth in China's vast factory sector dipped in April also weighed on Asian markets, suggesting the world's second-largest economy still faces formidable global headwinds in the second quarter. BAHT The baht slid as hedge funds reduced bullish bets on the best-performing currency after the central bank assistant governor comments. Paiboon Kittisrikangwan said the baht has started to move close to "a zone beyond the fundamentals" and the central bank was ready to do something if it went "way beyond" that. Investors grew more wary over potential intervention by the central bank, although they have not seen it in the market yet, traders said. "They were in the market when dollar/baht went below 28.60," said a Thai bank trader, adding the odds of intervention have increased, given the central bank's concerns. WON The won eased as the foreign exchange authorities were suspected of selling the currency, especially when it was firmer than 1,120 per dollar, traders said. Foreign investors continued to sell Seoul shares on worries about growth in China, which is South Korea's top export market. They have been net sellers in the country's main exchange for am eighth consecutive session, unloading a combined net 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion) during the period, according to the Korea Exchange data. Still, the won recovered some of losses on exporters' demand, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0740 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.61 99.29 +0.69 Sing dlr 1.2405 1.2403 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.816 29.870 +0.18 Korean won 1120.63 1119.00 -0.15 Baht 28.78 28.69 -0.33 Peso 41.35 41.21 -0.34 Rupiah 9722.00 9715.00 -0.07 Rupee 54.33 54.14 -0.35 Ringgit 3.0530 3.0490 -0.13 Yuan 6.1774 6.1826 +0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.61 86.79 -11.99 Sing dlr 1.2405 1.2219 -1.50 Taiwan dlr 29.816 29.136 -2.28 Korean won 1120.63 1070.60 -4.46 Baht 28.78 30.61 +6.36 Peso 41.35 41.05 -0.73 Rupiah 9722.00 9630.00 -0.95 Rupee 54.33 54.99 +1.21 Ringgit 3.0530 3.0580 +0.16 Yuan 6.1774 6.2303 +0.86 ($1 = 1118.9750 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)