* Philippine c.bank seen cutting SDA rates on Thursday
* Baht down on hedge funds selling after c.bank remarks
* Won dips as intervention suspected - traders
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 23 The Philippine peso and the
Thai baht fell on Tuesday as caution grew over central bank
moves to stem currency appreciation, while concerns about
China's weak growth hurt emerging Asian currencies.
The peso slid on selling by offshore funds as the
central bank is widely expected to cut the rate on its
short-term special deposit account (SDA) facility again on
Thursday in another move to temper the peso, traders said.
"The dollar remained supported on offshore demand.
Speculation of a 50 basis point (bps) or higher cut in SDA rates
put pressure on the peso," said a senior Philippine bank trader
in Manila.
Last month, the central bank cut by 50 basis points to 2.5
percent the rate on all its three SDA tenors.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinasis has lowered the SDA rate by a
total of more than 150 basis points since July 2012 to encourage
banks to lend more to consumers and discourage dollar flows that
pushed the peso to become the second best performing emerging
Asian currency last year.
On April 18, it liberalised rules on foreign currency
transactions on Thursday, allowing residents to invest in
property abroad and offshore funds.
The peso was not the only emerging Asian currency to fall on
caution over intervention by foreign exchange authorities.
The baht slid after a Thailand's central bank
assistant governor told Reuters on Monday that the Bank of
Thailand is worried about the baht's rapid rise but is unlikely
to impose "draconian" measures to rein it in.
The South Korean won also eased as the
authorities were suspected of selling the currency to protect
export competitiveness amid the yen's weakness, traders said.
A preliminary survey showing growth in China's vast factory
sector dipped in April also weighed on Asian markets, suggesting
the world's second-largest economy still faces formidable global
headwinds in the second quarter.
BAHT
The baht slid as hedge funds reduced bullish bets on the
best-performing currency after the central bank assistant
governor comments.
Paiboon Kittisrikangwan said the baht has started to move
close to "a zone beyond the fundamentals" and the central bank
was ready to do something if it went "way beyond" that.
Investors grew more wary over potential intervention by the
central bank, although they have not seen it in the market yet,
traders said.
"They were in the market when dollar/baht went below 28.60,"
said a Thai bank trader, adding the odds of intervention have
increased, given the central bank's concerns.
WON
The won eased as the foreign exchange authorities were
suspected of selling the currency, especially when it was firmer
than 1,120 per dollar, traders said.
Foreign investors continued to sell Seoul shares on
worries about growth in China, which is South Korea's top export
market.
They have been net sellers in the country's main exchange
for am eighth consecutive session, unloading a combined net 1.2
trillion won ($1.1 billion) during the period, according to the
Korea Exchange data.
Still, the won recovered some of losses on exporters'
demand, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0740 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.61 99.29 +0.69
Sing dlr 1.2405 1.2403 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.816 29.870 +0.18
Korean won 1120.63 1119.00 -0.15
Baht 28.78 28.69 -0.33
Peso 41.35 41.21 -0.34
Rupiah 9722.00 9715.00 -0.07
Rupee 54.33 54.14 -0.35
Ringgit 3.0530 3.0490 -0.13
Yuan 6.1774 6.1826 +0.08
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.61 86.79 -11.99
Sing dlr 1.2405 1.2219 -1.50
Taiwan dlr 29.816 29.136 -2.28
Korean won 1120.63 1070.60 -4.46
Baht 28.78 30.61 +6.36
Peso 41.35 41.05 -0.73
Rupiah 9722.00 9630.00 -0.95
Rupee 54.33 54.99 +1.21
Ringgit 3.0530 3.0580 +0.16
Yuan 6.1774 6.2303 +0.86
($1 = 1118.9750 Korean won)
