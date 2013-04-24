* Philippine peso edges up, but SDA cut expectations cap * S.Korea c.bank chief: carefully watching yen effects * Baht dips as intervention spotted - traders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 24 Most emerging Asian currencies were slightly higher on Wednesday mainly due to demand from exporters but investors hesitated to add more bullish bets amid signs of slowing global growth. The regional units were also supported by strength in stock markets across the region. But analysts said gains were likely to be capped from here on as investors were concerned about the pace of growth in China and the recovery in the euro zone. "We are also beginning to perceive the impact of a the real economy situation in the eurozone on Asian exports, a channel through which the currencies could well be effected," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in a note. Growth in Chinese factories slowed to a crawl as export demand dwindled, while Germany saw business activity decline for the first time in five months. With the yen weakening further, investors were also wary of potential intervention by Asian governments to maintain their export competitiveness. The Philippine edged up against the dollar but its upside was capped as the central bank is expected to cut yields on peso deposits on Thursday. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as exporters bought it for settlements. Foreign financial institutions did not, however, aggressively add bullish Taiwan dollar positions. WON The won slightly gained in thin trading on exporters' demand form month-end settlements and as the yen retreated from its session low. Investors were wary of potential intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to limit the won's strength as it stayed around a near five-year high to the yen. South Korea's central bank chief said that authorities were keeping a close eye on the effects from the yen's slide, saying the weakness would likely persist for a long time. The country competes against Japan in key overseas markets and the yen's weakness is seen hurting South Korea's export competitiveness and corporate earnings. On Tuesday, the authorities were suspected of intervening, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced as oil exporters bought it for settlements and some interbank speculators covered short positions. Still, traders hesitated to add more optimistic positions in the ringgit on signs of global economic slowdown and caution before the upcoming general election. "I will keep long dollar/ringgit positions as we have election factors," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso edged higher on demand from exporters and real money funds. Investors were reluctant to add bullish bets on the Philippine currency as the central bank is expected to cut its special deposit account (SDA) rate on Thursday to contain the peso, a Reuters poll showed. But some traders said such expectations have been largely factored in the peso. A foreign bank traders in Manila said the peso may find a support around 41.50 per dollar even though the central bank lowers the rate as expected, adding market players appeared to hold long dollar positions to clear. BAHT The baht edged lower as agent banks of the central bank was spotted buying dollars, traders said. The best performing emerging Asian currency in 2013 is seen appreciating further but the intervention is expected to slow down the baht's appreciation, the Royal Bank of Scotland said. "Policymakers will need to start resisting any excessive and fast appreciation of the THB, especially against the backdrop of faltering exports," said Sanjay Mathur, the bank's chief Asia economist. Mathur said the appreciation was in line with fundamentals, adding the RBS' year-end forecast for the baht is at 28.25 per dollar. The Thai currency has appreciated 6 percent so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0840 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.50 99.52 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2409 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.872 +0.21 Korean won 1118.41 1120.80 +0.21 Baht 28.87 28.82 -0.17 Peso 41.29 41.33 +0.11 Rupiah 9715.00 9722.00 +0.07 Rupee 54.38 54.38 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0490 3.0570 +0.26 Yuan 6.1781 6.1791 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.50 86.79 -12.77 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2219 -1.55 Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.136 -2.26 Korean won 1118.41 1070.60 -4.27 Baht 28.87 30.61 +6.03 Peso 41.29 41.05 -0.57 Rupiah 9715.00 9630.00 -0.87 Rupee 54.38 54.99 +1.12 Ringgit 3.0490 3.0580 +0.30 Yuan 6.1781 6.2303 +0.84 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI, Viparat Jantraprapaweth in BANGKOK and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)