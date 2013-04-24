* Philippine peso edges up, but SDA cut expectations cap
* S.Korea c.bank chief: carefully watching yen effects
* Baht dips as intervention spotted - traders
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 24 Most emerging Asian
currencies were slightly higher on Wednesday mainly due to
demand from exporters but investors hesitated to add more
bullish bets amid signs of slowing global growth.
The regional units were also supported by strength in stock
markets across the region.
But analysts said gains were likely to be capped from here
on as investors were concerned about the pace of growth in China
and the recovery in the euro zone.
"We are also beginning to perceive the impact of a the real
economy situation in the eurozone on Asian exports, a channel
through which the currencies could well be effected," said Sacha
Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in a note.
Growth in Chinese factories slowed to a crawl as export
demand dwindled, while Germany saw business activity decline for
the first time in five months.
With the yen weakening further, investors were also wary of
potential intervention by Asian governments to maintain their
export competitiveness.
The Philippine edged up against the dollar but
its upside was capped as the central bank is expected to cut
yields on peso deposits on Thursday.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose as exporters bought it for
settlements. Foreign financial institutions did not, however,
aggressively add bullish Taiwan dollar positions.
WON
The won slightly gained in thin trading on exporters' demand
form month-end settlements and as the yen retreated from its
session low.
Investors were wary of potential intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities to limit the won's strength as it stayed
around a near five-year high to the yen.
South Korea's central bank chief said that authorities were
keeping a close eye on the effects from the yen's slide, saying
the weakness would likely persist for a long time.
The country competes against Japan in key overseas markets
and the yen's weakness is seen hurting South Korea's export
competitiveness and corporate earnings.
On Tuesday, the authorities were suspected of intervening,
traders said.
RINGGIT
The ringgit advanced as oil exporters bought it for
settlements and some interbank speculators covered short
positions.
Still, traders hesitated to add more optimistic positions in
the ringgit on signs of global economic slowdown and caution
before the upcoming general election.
"I will keep long dollar/ringgit positions as we have
election factors," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso edged higher on demand from exporters and real
money funds.
Investors were reluctant to add bullish bets on the
Philippine currency as the central bank is expected to cut its
special deposit account (SDA) rate on Thursday to contain the
peso, a Reuters poll showed.
But some traders said such expectations have been largely
factored in the peso.
A foreign bank traders in Manila said the peso may find a
support around 41.50 per dollar even though the central bank
lowers the rate as expected, adding market players appeared to
hold long dollar positions to clear.
BAHT
The baht edged lower as agent banks of the central
bank was spotted buying dollars, traders said.
The best performing emerging Asian currency in 2013 is seen
appreciating further but the intervention is expected to slow
down the baht's appreciation, the Royal Bank of Scotland said.
"Policymakers will need to start resisting any excessive and
fast appreciation of the THB, especially against the backdrop of
faltering exports," said Sanjay Mathur, the bank's chief Asia
economist.
Mathur said the appreciation was in line with fundamentals,
adding the RBS' year-end forecast for the baht is at 28.25 per
dollar.
The Thai currency has appreciated 6 percent so far this
year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0840 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.50 99.52 +0.02
Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2409 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.872 +0.21
Korean won 1118.41 1120.80 +0.21
Baht 28.87 28.82 -0.17
Peso 41.29 41.33 +0.11
Rupiah 9715.00 9722.00 +0.07
Rupee 54.38 54.38 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0490 3.0570 +0.26
Yuan 6.1781 6.1791 +0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.50 86.79 -12.77
Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2219 -1.55
Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.136 -2.26
Korean won 1118.41 1070.60 -4.27
Baht 28.87 30.61 +6.03
Peso 41.29 41.05 -0.57
Rupiah 9715.00 9630.00 -0.87
Rupee 54.38 54.99 +1.12
Ringgit 3.0490 3.0580 +0.30
Yuan 6.1781 6.2303 +0.84
(Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI, Viparat
Jantraprapaweth in BANGKOK and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan;
Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)