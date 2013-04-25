(Refiles to fix headline)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 25 The South Korean won rose on
Thursday after the country reported better-than-expected growth
in the first quarter while a record- high yuan helped drive
regional units seen as proxy plays higher.
Emerging Asian currencies were also supported by
expectations that central banks in the world's biggest economies
will continue to keep or even expand monetary stimulus after
disappointing economic data from the United States and Germany.
"Emerging Asian currencies have room to appreciate a little
more on expectations of more monetary policy expansions by Japan
and Europe," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head
in Seoul.
Stronger momentum for the yuan which hit its highest
against the dollar led to greater demand for the Malaysian
ringgit and the Singapore dollar as a proxy
trade.
Still, it is hard to see further gains in emerging Asian
currencies as long as the yen stayed weak, traders and analysts
said.
The yen's weakness resulting from Bank of Japan's bold
monetary easing is seen hurting currencies of export rivals such
as South Korea.
Some countries such as Philippines have taken measures on
concerns over hot money inflows.
"It as been tough for Asian FX to rise as the yen sunk.
There are also fears of capital controls," said BNP Paribas
currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore.
Reflecting the views, the Thai baht fell and the
Philippine peso's gains were limited.
Philippine's central bank reduced the rate on a peso
short-term deposit scheme that is popular with both foreigners
and local investors and used by the authorities to manage
domestic market liquidity, as expected.
But it left its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record
low.
WON
The won gained as offshore funds bought the
currency after Asia's fourth-largest economy grew in the first
quarter at its fastest pace in two years despite the yen's
weakness.
Exporters joined the bids for month-end settlements and bond
inflows also supported the won, traders said.
But the foreign exchange authorities were spotted
intervening, traders added, as the South Korean currency
hit its strongest since October 2008.
Investors maintained the dark outlook for the economy as
both consumers and exporters struggle for confidence.
"It became more difficult to expect the won's weakness. But
I doubt further stock gains and some investors appeared to hold
dollar short positions. So, I don't think the won can appreciate
further," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul.
"Most of all, the authorities will do something, given the
yen/won level," the trader added.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose 0.5 percent to 29.672 per
U.S. dollar, its strongest since March 14 as exporters' demand
for settlement intensified with the month-end coming.
Foreign financial institutions also bought the island's
currency, traders said.
RINGGIT
The ringgit rose as investors bought it to bet on a stronger
yuan and on demand linked to daily fixing, traders said.
Some interbank traders cut long positions in the dollar to
stop losses as the greenback were hit by weak U.S. durable goods
orders for March.
Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish positions in
the ringgit on sustained caution over the upcoming election on
May 5.
"Good dollar buyers will come out at 3.0300 which is still
100 pips away. People still want to short the ringgit ahead of
the election," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar gained on the yuan proxy trading and as
the city-state's stocks rose.
Investors are awaiting March factory output, which rose a
seasonally adjusted 8.1 percent from the previous month,
according to Reuters poll.
BAHT
The baht slid as the central bank was spotted intervening
and on weaker bonds, traders said.
The 10-year Thai government bond yield rose to
3.47 percent from Wednesday's 3.36 percent, while the five-year
yield advanced to 3.03 percent from 3.01 percent.
Inflows to the country's bonds were a major driver of the
baht's appreciation.
(Additional reporting by Lee Kyoungho in SEOUL and Emily Chan
in TAIPEI; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)