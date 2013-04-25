(Refiles to fix headline) * S.Korea exporters support won, but intervention spotted * Taiwan dlr at 6-wk high on exporters, foreign investors * Yuan proxy trades lift ringgit, Singapore dollar * Baht down on intervention, finmin comments, weak bonds By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 25 The South Korean won rose on Thursday after the country reported better-than-expected growth in the first quarter while a record- high yuan helped drive regional units seen as proxy plays higher. Emerging Asian currencies were also supported by expectations that central banks in the world's biggest economies will continue to keep or even expand monetary stimulus after disappointing economic data from the United States and Germany. "Emerging Asian currencies have room to appreciate a little more on expectations of more monetary policy expansions by Japan and Europe," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. Stronger momentum for the yuan which hit its highest against the dollar led to greater demand for the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar as a proxy trade. Still, it is hard to see further gains in emerging Asian currencies as long as the yen stayed weak, traders and analysts said. The yen's weakness resulting from Bank of Japan's bold monetary easing is seen hurting currencies of export rivals such as South Korea. Some countries such as Philippines have taken measures on concerns over hot money inflows. "It as been tough for Asian FX to rise as the yen sunk. There are also fears of capital controls," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. Reflecting the views, the Thai baht fell and the Philippine peso's gains were limited. Philippine's central bank reduced the rate on a peso short-term deposit scheme that is popular with both foreigners and local investors and used by the authorities to manage domestic market liquidity, as expected. But it left its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low. WON The won gained as offshore funds bought the currency after Asia's fourth-largest economy grew in the first quarter at its fastest pace in two years despite the yen's weakness. Exporters joined the bids for month-end settlements and bond inflows also supported the won, traders said. But the foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening, traders added, as the South Korean currency hit its strongest since October 2008. Investors maintained the dark outlook for the economy as both consumers and exporters struggle for confidence. "It became more difficult to expect the won's weakness. But I doubt further stock gains and some investors appeared to hold dollar short positions. So, I don't think the won can appreciate further," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "Most of all, the authorities will do something, given the yen/won level," the trader added. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose 0.5 percent to 29.672 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since March 14 as exporters' demand for settlement intensified with the month-end coming. Foreign financial institutions also bought the island's currency, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as investors bought it to bet on a stronger yuan and on demand linked to daily fixing, traders said. Some interbank traders cut long positions in the dollar to stop losses as the greenback were hit by weak U.S. durable goods orders for March. Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish positions in the ringgit on sustained caution over the upcoming election on May 5. "Good dollar buyers will come out at 3.0300 which is still 100 pips away. People still want to short the ringgit ahead of the election," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar gained on the yuan proxy trading and as the city-state's stocks rose. Investors are awaiting March factory output, which rose a seasonally adjusted 8.1 percent from the previous month, according to Reuters poll. BAHT The baht slid as the central bank was spotted intervening and on weaker bonds, traders said. The 10-year Thai government bond yield rose to 3.47 percent from Wednesday's 3.36 percent, while the five-year yield advanced to 3.03 percent from 3.01 percent. Inflows to the country's bonds were a major driver of the baht's appreciation. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0750 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.14 99.48 +0.34 Sing dlr 1.2388 1.2422 +0.27 Taiwan dlr 29.669 29.832 +0.55 Korean won 1112.15 1117.70 +0.50 Baht 29.10 28.90 -0.69 Peso 41.24 41.29 +0.11 Rupiah 9718.00 9715.00 -0.03 Rupee 54.23 54.38 +0.28 Ringgit 3.0385 3.0488 +0.34 Yuan 6.1701 6.1781 +0.13 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.14 86.79 -12.46 Sing dlr 1.2388 1.2219 -1.36 Taiwan dlr 29.669 29.136 -1.80 Korean won 1112.15 1070.60 -3.74 Baht 29.10 30.61 +5.19 Peso 41.24 41.05 -0.46 Rupiah 9718.00 9630.00 -0.91 Rupee 54.23 54.99 +1.40 Ringgit 3.0385 3.0580 +0.64 Yuan 6.1701 6.2303 +0.98 (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoungho in SEOUL and Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)