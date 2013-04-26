* Philippine peso edges up on post-c.bank short covering * Thailand to cut amount of some bonds offered to foreigners * Taiwan dlr hits 9-wk high on exporters; c.bank caps * Won flat on intervention, N.Korea (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 26 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as a record high Chinese yuan boosted speculation of a widening in the daily trading band, while the Thai baht fell on government steps to curb its strength. Demand from exporters and foreign investors pushed the Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won to a nine-week high and a one-month peak, respectively, although they gave up some gains with intervention spotted, traders said. The won ended local trade weaker on renewed concerns over geopolitical tensions with North Korea. The Philippine peso gained as investors covered bearish positions after the central bank on Thursday left its policy rate steady, as expected, but slashed yields on peso deposits. Regional units appreciated as the yuan hit another historical high after the central bank set its midpoint sharply higher, increasing speculation of a possible widening in the yuan's daily trading band. The yen also rebounded on short-covering after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady as expected. Weakness in the Japanese currency has been a headache for some emerging Asian countries, as it is seen hurting their export competitiveness and spurring hot money inflows. "After the G20 summit this month, Abenomics is no longer viewed as primarily a weak exchange rate policy...Officials from the Abe cabinet are also voicing that they are satisfied with the yen at current levels, with no urgency to weaken it beyond 100 against the US dollar," DBS said in a note, referring to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policy. "Against this background, AXJ (Asia ex-Japan) currencies have rightfully returned focus to the strong Chinese yuan," it added. A firm yuan, especially after a strong fixing, usually supports emerging Asian currencies as it indicates Beijing's confidence in the world's No.2 economy. Investors also bought some regional units such as the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar for proxy trades to bet on a stronger yuan. But the monetary authorities of China's regional neighbours are unlikely to allow their currencies to appreciate in step. The baht fell, losing 2.7 percent against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data, as the authorities took steps to stem the best performing Asian currency in 2013. Thailand will cut the amount of amortised and inflation-linked bonds offered to foreign investors in an effort to curb capital inflows and hold down the baht, a senior Finance Ministry official said. Earlier this week, the Bank of Thailand was spotted buying dollars, traders said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced 0.6 percent to 29.560 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Feb. 21, as more exporters chased it for settlements ahead of the month-end. The island's currency found more support as a record high yuan attracted inflows from foreign financial institutions although the size was relatively small, traders said. But the central bank was spotted buying the U.S. currency, especially below 29.600 to the Taiwan dollar for intervention, traders said. WON The won earlier rose 0.4 percent to 1,107.9 per dollar, its strongest since March 27 on exporters' demand for settlements and bond inflows. Foreign investors bought a net 2.3 trillion won ($2.1 billion) in treasury bond futures, their largest daily purchase since July 2011, according to the Korea Exchange. But the South Korean currency ended at 1,112.3 in the domestic market, compared with its previous close of 1,112.1 as the foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening around 1,108 and 1,109, traders said. North Korea rejected a South Korean proposal for talks aimed at restarting a joint factory zone saying the South had acted in an "unpardonable" manner to jeopardise a "precious" legacy of the rivals' bid to seek peace. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as investors covered short positions after the central bank on Thursday lowered the rate on its special deposit account by 50 basis points to contain the currency's strength. Some investors had expected a bigger cut or more warnings on the currency, so the predicted decision disappointed them, traders said. Sentiment on the peso had turned bearish since June last year as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) took measures to curb the currency's strength, a Reuters poll showed late on Thursday. "The market was expecting some rhetoric from BSP of further cuts or restrictions on the SDA that did not materialise yesterday. That is why it triggered some dollar selling after the decision," said a foreign bank trader in Manila, referring to the Special Deposit Account. The peso may appreciate more on sustained inflows, but the central bank is unlikely to allow the peso to strengthen past 41.00 per dollar, the trader said. BAHT The baht fell as much as 1.0 percent to 29.40 to the dollar, its weakest since April 4. Some foreign investors sold bonds, pushing up the five- and 10- year bond yields. Thailand's finance minister will meet the central bank governor later in the day to push for a cut in interest rates to deter inflows that have pushed the currency to a 16-year high. The baht is expected to come under pressure from caution over intervention and measures to cope with inflows, traders said. "As long as we have uncertainties over the measures, we could see the baht fall further," said a senior Thai bank trader in Bangkok. The baht could weaken to 29.60, the trader added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.69 99.26 +0.58 Sing dlr 1.2373 1.2390 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.645 29.750 +0.35 Korean won 1111.69 1112.10 +0.04 Baht 29.34 29.10 -0.82 Peso 41.23 41.26 +0.07 Rupiah 9718.00 9715.00 -0.03 Rupee 54.27 54.21 -0.11 Ringgit 3.0360 3.0380 +0.07 Yuan 6.1654 6.1707 +0.09 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.69 86.79 -12.06 Sing dlr 1.2373 1.2219 -1.24 Taiwan dlr 29.645 29.136 -1.72 Korean won 1111.69 1070.60 -3.70 Baht 29.34 30.61 +4.33 Peso 41.23 41.05 -0.44 Rupiah 9718.00 9630.00 -0.91 Rupee 54.27 54.99 +1.33 Ringgit 3.0360 3.0580 +0.72 Yuan 6.1654 6.2303 +1.05 ($1 = 1112.2250 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI and Lee Kyoungho in SEOUL; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)