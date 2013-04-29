* Thai finmin happy with baht dip, may still act on strength
* Taiwan dollar at 9-week high; won hits 1-month peak
* S.Korea suspected of intervening - traders
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 29 The Thai baht gained on
Monday after the finance minister said he did not see immediate
need to implement extra measures to curb the currency for now,
but it gave up much of its initial rise on worries of official
involvement and profit-taking.
The Taiwan dollar hit a nine-week high and the
South Korean won touched a one-month peak on demand
from the countries' exporters for month-end settlements.
The baht advanced as investors covered
short-positions as Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong on Friday
welcomed the baht's dips last week and said there was no need to
impose measures at the moment to hold it down.
But Kittirat said such action might be needed if the central
bank does not cut interest rates, leaving investors vigilant for
possible measures to stem the best-performing Asian currency so
fvar this year.
"Investors tried to push dollar/baht down but quickly
squared to make profits from here," said a senior Thai bank
trader in Bangkok.
"The minister's comments will not stop the market from
speculation. People are still focusing on if the BOT (Bank of
Thailand) and the finance ministry will have any measures," said
the trader, adding some investors are speculating that a rate
cut is planned.
Thai government bonds rose with the five-year bond yield
down to 2.95 percent, its lowest since November 2010,
and the 10-year yield sliding to 3.43 percent.
Last week, the baht lost 2.6 percent against the dollar,
according to Thomson Reuters data, as a finance ministry
official said the country would cut the amount of amortised and
inflation-linked bonds it offered to foreign investors to curb
capital inflows.
Some analysts said the baht is vulnerable to more correction
without further regulatory steps, with investors seeing its
gains as excessive.
"The market has now basically turned in terms of view on the
Thai baht. They now recognise that baht anywhere below
(dollar/baht's) 29 is too strong," said Khoon Goh, senior
currency strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"Thai fundamentals are still pretty good. There is no doubt
about that. But the currency has just moved too much within a
short period of time. What we are looking at here is simply a
correction," he said, adding the baht may suffer from more
profit-booking and head to 29.70 per dollar.
The baht has appreciated 4.4 percent against the dollar so
far this year.
WON
The won rose 0.5 percent to 1,106.6 per dollar, its
strongest since March 27 as the yen gained and on demand from
exporters for month-end settlements.
But the foreign exchange authorities were suspected of
intervening to limit the won's upside, while importers bought
the dollar for payments, traders said.
On Sunday, South Korea warned that exports in April would
barely grow as the yen's slide directly hurt sales to Japan and
damaged the price competitiveness of its exporters competing
with Japanese in other markets.
Technically, the won also has a chart resistance at 1,106.0,
a current 55-day moving average. The currency has been weaker
than the average since late January.
"It looks better to buy the won on dips in a range between
1,100 and 1,120," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced 0.6 percent to 29.526 to the U.S.
dollar, its strongest since Feb. 21.
Local exporters chased the island's currency for month-end
settlements when it weakened to 29.600. The central bank has not
been spotted intervening to stem its appreciation, traders said.
But foreign financial institutions did not buy much Taiwan
dollar, with stocks just slightly higher.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0705 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.83 98.00 +0.17
Sing dlr 1.2345 1.2368 +0.19
Taiwan dlr 29.534 29.705 +0.58
Korean won 1106.65 1112.30 +0.51
Baht 29.32 29.37 +0.17
Peso 41.14 41.22 +0.21
Rupiah 9720.00 9717.00 -0.03
Rupee 54.27 54.38 +0.19
Ringgit 3.0305 3.0353 +0.16
*Yuan 6.1650 6.1650 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.83 86.79 -11.28
Sing dlr 1.2345 1.2219 -1.02
Taiwan dlr 29.534 29.136 -1.35
Korean won 1106.65 1070.60 -3.26
Baht 29.32 30.61 +4.40
Peso 41.14 41.05 -0.21
Rupiah 9720.00 9630.00 -0.93
Rupee 54.27 54.99 +1.33
Ringgit 3.0305 3.0580 +0.91
Yuan 6.1650 6.2303 +1.06
* Financial markets in China are closed for a holiday.
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Roger Tung in
TAIPEI; Editing by Eric Meijer)