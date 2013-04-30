April 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0110 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0110 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.07 97.78 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.2334 1.2340 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.421 29.606 +0.63 Korean won 1103.55 1107.20 +0.33 Baht 29.25 29.31 +0.21 Peso 41.09 41.14 +0.12 Rupiah 9717.00 9720.00 +0.03 Rupee 54.23 54.23 -0.00 Ringgit 3.0280 3.0330 +0.17 *Yuan 6.1650 6.1650 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.07 86.79 -11.50 Sing dlr 1.2334 1.2219 -0.93 Taiwan dlr 29.421 29.136 -0.97 Korean won 1103.55 1070.60 -2.99 Baht 29.25 30.61 +4.65 Peso 41.09 41.05 -0.10 Rupiah 9717.00 9630.00 -0.90 Rupee 54.23 54.99 +1.40 Ringgit 3.0280 3.0580 +0.99 Yuan 6.1650 6.2303 +1.06 * Financial markets in China are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)