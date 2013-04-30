* South Korean exporters add to support on won * Won fails to break 1,100 per dlr with intervention spotted * Taiwan dlr up on exporters, foreign investors; c.bank caps (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 30 The South Korean won hit a seven-week high on Tuesday, helped by demand from offshore funds and leading gains among emerging Asian currencies as hopes of more stimulus from central banks in the United States and Europe bolstered risk appetite. The Taiwan dollar touched a three-month peak despite disappointing first quarter growth data, as foreign financial institutions and local exporters bought the currency. Regional stocks also gained on expectations that a slowing economic recovery could spur the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) to ease monetary policy further. The Fed starts its two-day meeting later in the day and the ECB is scheduled to hold a policy meeting on Thursday. The won could benefit from their potential stimulus more than other emerging Asian currency, given its poor performance so far this year, although South Korea's foreign exchange authorities are expected to curb appreciation, Samsung Futures' research head Jeong My-young said. "Quantitative easing, along with the Korean government's stimulus and the won's losses means foreign investors can return to Seoul stocks. Bond inflows will continue," said Jeong in Seoul, referring to South Korea's stimulus spending plans. "Once the won finds such momentum, intervention may not be a big threat to further appreciation," she added. The won has lost 2.8 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the worst-performing emerging Asian currency. That fall took place as foreign investors dumped a combined net 5.8 trillion won ($5.2 billion) worth of stocks in Seoul's main exchange so far this year, the Korea Exchange data showed, on worries that a weaker yen will hurt South Korea's export competitiveness. On Tuesday, the South Korean currency rose 0.6 percent to 1,100.3 per dollar, its strongest since March 13, as exporters provided further support, traders said. Foreign investors bought a net 2.7 trillion won in the treasury bond futures, their record daily purchase, the Korea Exchange data showed. Seoul shares jumped with foreigners returning to net stock buyers. S.KOREA INTERVENTION But the won failed to break through a technical and psychological resistance of 1,100 as the foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to stem its appreciation, traders said. That level is the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between January and April and previous lows stood between 1,097 and 1,100. Once the won breaks through 1,100, it may head to 1,090 technically with a current 120-day moving average at 1,090.5. "It will be difficult to breach 1,100 as they (the Bank of Korea) appeared determined to defend it with the yen/won currently seen so low," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. South Korea and Japan compete in overseas markets and the yen's weakness is seen hurting South Korea's export competitiveness. Against the yen, the won gained 0.2 percent to 11.2630, compared with a near five-year high of 11.1468 hit on Friday. Credit Agricole recommended buying the won against the yen for a target of 10.1670, using six-month non-deliverable forwards as the instrument for the won side. The bank expected Korea Treasury Bonds would continue to attract foreign inflows, including from public sector institutions looking to diversify their FX reserves and share investors. "Korean equity valuations are relatively low for a large emerging market," it said in a note. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced 0.6 percent to 29.420 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Jan. 28, on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. Foreign financial institutions also bought the island's unit, traders said. But the central bank was spotted buying U.S. dollar to cap further appreciation, traders said, after the economy grew by a well-below-forecast preliminary 1.54 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. Importers also purchased the greenback for payments, especially below 29.500. BAHT The Thai baht slid on sustained caution over further measures to stem its appreciation and weaker bonds. Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong has asked the central bank to submit measures that could Asia's best-performing currency in 2013 if it chooses not to cut interest rates, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Monday. Government bonds prices edged lower with the five-year bond yield up to 2.96 percent and 10-year yield to 3.40 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.77 97.78 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2336 1.2340 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.509 29.606 +0.33 Korean won 1101.52 1107.20 +0.52 Baht 29.35 29.31 -0.14 Peso 41.14 41.14 +0.01 Rupiah 9720.00 9720.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.24 54.23 -0.01 Ringgit 3.0340 3.0330 -0.03 *Yuan 6.1650 6.1650 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.77 86.79 -11.23 Sing dlr 1.2336 1.2219 -0.95 Taiwan dlr 29.509 29.136 -1.26 Korean won 1101.52 1070.60 -2.81 Baht 29.35 30.61 +4.29 Peso 41.14 41.05 -0.21 Rupiah 9720.00 9630.00 -0.93 Rupee 54.24 54.99 +1.39 Ringgit 3.0340 3.0580 +0.79 Yuan 6.1650 6.2303 +1.06 * Financial markets in China are closed for a holiday. ($1 = 1107.3000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Eric Meijer)