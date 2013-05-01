BRIEF-Jindal Poly Films says no definitive agreement signed to buy European ops of Dupont Teijin Films
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films
SINGAPORE, May 1 There will be no reports on emerging Asian foreign exchange markets on Wednesday as most Asian financial markets are closed for the Labour Day holiday. Reuters will resume coverage from Thursday. For the latest on emerging currency markets, please double-click. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films
* Violence continues as holy month of Ramadan begins (Adds Taliban denies responsibility, comment from NATO coalition)