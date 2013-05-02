May 2 The following table shows the position of
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.27 97.41 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.2330 1.2331 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.503 29.616 +0.38
Korean won 1100.10 1101.20 +0.10
Baht 29.38 29.35 -0.12
Peso 41.18 41.16 -0.05
Rupiah 9725.00 9720.00 -0.05
Rupee 53.80 53.80 -0.00
Ringgit 3.0475 3.0425 -0.16
Yuan 6.1555 6.1650 +0.15
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.27 86.79 -10.77
Sing dlr 1.2330 1.2219 -0.90
Taiwan dlr 29.503 29.136 -1.24
Korean won 1100.10 1070.60 -2.68
Baht 29.38 30.61 +4.19
Peso 41.18 41.05 -0.30
Rupiah 9725.00 9630.00 -0.98
Rupee 53.80 54.99 +2.21
Ringgit 3.0475 3.0580 +0.34
Yuan 6.1555 6.2303 +1.22
