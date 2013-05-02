* Investors cut long ringgit positions before May 5 election * Philippine peso, won turn down with intervention suspected * Baht down as Thai consumer confidence slides (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 2 The Malaysian ringgit fell on Thursday as investors cut bullish positions ahead of the weekend general election while most emerging Asian currencies edged down on worries about a global economic slowdown. The Philippine peso and the South Korean won turned lower as foreign exchange authorities in the two countries were suspected of intervening to stem the appreciation of their currencies, traders said. The ringgit slid as much as 0.5 percent to 3.0570 per dollar, its weakest since April 24. The Malaysian currency had appreciated around 2.0 percent last month since April 3 when Prime Minister Najib Razak announced a general election. Investors have been betting that the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition would win with a reduced parliamentary majority in the Sunday vote, and expect a new government would not make any major policy changes. The ringgit may see a relief rally, probably to 3.0000, if the ruling coalition wins the election, analysts said. However, investors booked profits as the election campaign intensifies. "The ringgit could probably weaken to 3.10 first on uncertainty, especially if stocks sell off," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore, when asked if the ringgit will slide further in case of a victory for the opposition Pakatan Rakyat, an alliance led by former Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. An opposition victory would create unprecedented uncertainty in the political landscape in Malaysia, and herald a major shake-up in five decades of cosy relations between government and business. Malaysia's financial markets were caught napping in 2008 when shock electoral gains by the opposition redrew the country's political map and sparked a 10 percent one-day plunge in the main stock index. Still, the ringgit's potential fall after the election may not last long barring the vote resulting in a hung parliament, said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore. "If the election runs smoothly, a smooth transition is made and policy proceeds, the ringgit will stabilise," said Supaat, adding his year-end target for the ringgit is at 2.9800 per dollar with continuous inflows. "BNM will not tolerate too rapid moves either way," he added, referring to the central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso started the local session slightly firmer but it turned weaker as the central bank was suspected of preventing it from strengthening past 41.150 per dollar, traders said. "The central bank is trying to realign the peso to the overall weakness of regional currencies," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. The peso is seen trading between 41.10 and 41.50 with a softer bias as some offshore funds appeared to still hold long positions and given the central bank's stance, the trader added. The country had a budget deficit of 35.2 billion Philippine pesos ($855.2 million) in March, wider than the previous year's 28.6 billion pesos, as government spending rose from a year ago. WON The won gained as much as 0.3 percent to 1,098.0 per dollar, its strongest since March 13 on sustained demand from local exporters. But the South Korean currency ended local trade slightly weaker as foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to curb its gains, traders said. "Given the authorities' determination, there is no reason to chase the won when it is stronger than 1,100," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. BAHT The Thai baht slid as much as 0.4 percent to 29.45 per dollar, its weakest since April 3. The country's consumer confidence in April slid, date showed earlier, as a strong baht has alarmed exporters and prompted the government to call for an interest rate cut to stem capital inflows. Thai bond prices rose with the five-year government bond yield down to 2.94 percent and the 10-year yield falling to 3.37 percent. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained as local stocks hit a 14-month high and on inflows from foreign financial institutions. But its upside was limited on caution over intervention by the central bank, especially as it was spotted buying U.S. dollar on Tuesday afternoon after disappointing first quarter growth. Foreign inflows were not that large, either, currency traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.27 97.41 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2339 1.2331 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.556 29.616 +0.20 Korean won 1101.52 1101.20 -0.03 Baht 29.38 29.35 -0.12 Peso 41.23 41.16 -0.18 Rupiah 9726.00 9720.00 -0.06 Rupee 53.74 53.80 +0.11 Ringgit 3.0560 3.0425 -0.44 Yuan 6.1551 6.1650 +0.16 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.27 86.79 -10.77 Sing dlr 1.2339 1.2219 -0.97 Taiwan dlr 29.556 29.136 -1.42 Korean won 1101.52 1070.60 -2.81 Baht 29.38 30.61 +4.19 Peso 41.23 41.05 -0.44 Rupiah 9726.00 9630.00 -0.99 Rupee 53.74 54.99 +2.33 Ringgit 3.0560 3.0580 +0.07 Yuan 6.1551 6.2303 +1.22 ($1 = 41.1600 Philippine pesos) (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)