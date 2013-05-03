* Peso hits a one-month high; intervention talk caps * Rupiah flat as intervention offset outlook downgrade * Won up on exporters, stop-loss dlr selling * Baht at 7-wk low; may head to 29.879/dlr (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 3 The Philippine peso hit a one-month high on Friday after the country won another investment grade rating, while most other emerging Asian currencies also rose as the European Central Bank's rate cut boosted risk sentiment. But the Indonesian rupiah was barely changed after Standard & Poor's lowered the country's rating outlook. The peso rose 0.3 percent to 40.915 per dollar, its strongest since April 3, after S&P on Thursday raised Philippines' credit rating to investment grade. That came less than two months after Fitch Ratings made a similar move, and were expected to boost foreign capital inflows further. The S&P's decisions provided chances to buy the peso against the rupiah, ANZ said. "Apart from a divergence in inflation and fiscal trends, the peso will remain underpinned by an improving external balance while the rupiah is vulnerable to a further deterioration in the current account," said ANZ in a note. "With this and the divergence in rating prospects, we see the possibility of a resumption of an uptrend in PHP/IDR, after a brief retracement in April," it said, recommending a long three-month peso/rupiah non-deliverable forward position. Against the rupiah, the spot peso gained 0.3 percent to 238.08, its highest since April 4. But investors stayed cautious over possible steps by Philippine central bank, with the authority suspected of intervening to stem the currency's appreciation, traders and analysts said. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to intervene again and further cut yields on peso deposits in order to curb the peso's appreciation, traders and analysts said. "Persistent downward pressure (on dollar/peso) is likely to remain and we suggest shorting the USD/PHP on upticks in the near-term," Maybank said. "However, we maintain our forecast for the pair to be at 41.00 by 2Q-13, 40.50 by 3Q-13 and 39.50 by end-2013 as we take into consideration potential 'leaning against the wind' activities by BSP," it added. Maybank expects the authority to use macro-prudential and liquidity measures to deal with currency volatility, and also forecast more cuts to the rate on the peso short-term deposit scheme. Hours after the S&P upgrade on Thursday, central bank governor Amando Tetangco said on Thursday the country has no plans to impose controls on portfolio inflows at the moment. [ The central bank recently cut the special deposit account (SDA) rate to 2.0 percent across all tenors, bringing total reductions in the rate to more than 200 basis points since July 2012. Last month, it also liberalised rules on foreign currency transactions, allowing residents to invest in property abroad and offshore funds. Those measures came as the central bank is seen running out of funds for intervention. With such efforts, the peso has appreciated a mere 0.3 percent so far this year. The Philippines is not the only country which is expected to stem currency volatility. The Thai baht hit a near seven-week low as the government kept urging the central bank to take measures, including a rate cut, to curb the best performing Asian currency in 2013. RUPIAH The rupiah initially edged lower after S&P's downgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating outlook to stable from positive. But the central bank was spotted buying the rupiah at 9,740 per dollar to limit its downside, traders said. Still, the Indonesian currency is expected to ease further due to the downgrade, traders said. "The news added up to the market sentiment for higher benchmark rate and the rupiah will weaken," said a Jakarta-based trader. "Dollar/rupiah will be capped below 9,750 first. If that is breached, then the market will observe 9,800," the trader added. WON The won rose up to 0.4 percent to 1,097.0 per dollar, its strongest since March 13, strengthening past resistance at 1,100. Exporters' demand for settlements spurred stop-loss dollar selling, although the foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening around 1,098, traders said. But traders hesitated to chase the South Korean currency, saying intervention could intensify. The caution increased as the won rose 0.6 percent to 11.1764, a notch weaker than a near five-year high of 11.1468 hit in late April. "They must be ready. So, it is difficult to add long won positions here," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as some investors saw worries about a general election on Sunday as overdone. A senior source at a major Malaysian bank said a possible opposition win would not alter Malaysia's solid fundamentals or the key reforms being undertaken by the current government. If the ringgit weakens past 3.1000 per dollar after the election, that could be a good chances to buy it, the source said. Any post-election selloff in local shares should be bought near 1,600, he added. BAHT The baht fell as much as 0.9 percent to 29.690 per dollar, its weakest since March 18 as investors covered dollar-short positions. On Thursday, Thailand's finance minister said he was worried the economy could be hurt by the baht's strength as the central bank refused to cut interest rates to hold it down and had not come up with alternative measures to curb the currency. As the government kept pressing the central bank to take steps, the baht is seen weakening further, traders and analysts said. Technically, the baht may head to 29.879, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between June 2012 and April this year. The Thai currency weakened past 29.422, a current 55-day moving average. It had been closing daily session firmer than the average since late July last year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.03 98.00 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2339 1.2348 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.515 29.636 +0.41 Korean won 1096.81 1101.60 +0.44 Baht 29.58 29.42 -0.54 Peso 40.92 41.05 +0.33 Rupiah 9735.00 9735.00 +0.00 Rupee 53.89 53.81 -0.15 Ringgit 3.0355 3.0510 +0.51 Yuan 6.1556 6.1560 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.03 86.79 -11.47 Sing dlr 1.2339 1.2219 -0.97 Taiwan dlr 29.515 29.136 -1.28 Korean won 1096.81 1070.60 -2.39 Baht 29.58 30.61 +3.48 Peso 40.92 41.05 +0.33 Rupiah 9735.00 9630.00 -1.08 Rupee 53.89 54.99 +2.04 Ringgit 3.0355 3.0580 +0.74 Yuan 6.1556 6.2303 +1.21 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)