May 6 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 99.07 99.02 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2302 1.2342 +0.33 Taiwan dlr 29.475 29.610 +0.46 Korean won 1094.25 1097.10 +0.26 *Baht 29.57 29.63 +0.19 Peso 40.84 40.91 +0.17 Rupiah 9725.00 9732.00 +0.07 Rupee 53.94 53.94 +0.00 Ringgit 2.9890 3.0325 +1.46 Yuan 6.1531 6.1556 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.07 86.79 -12.40 Sing dlr 1.2302 1.2219 -0.67 Taiwan dlr 29.475 29.136 -1.15 Korean won 1094.25 1070.60 -2.16 Baht 29.57 30.61 +3.52 Peso 40.84 41.05 +0.51 Rupiah 9725.00 9630.00 -0.98 Rupee 53.94 54.99 +1.96 Ringgit 2.9890 3.0580 +2.31 Yuan 6.1531 6.2303 +1.25 * Financial markets in Japan and Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)