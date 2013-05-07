BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 7 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.95 99.35 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.2308 1.2310 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.538 29.626 +0.30 Korean won 1094.60 1094.50 -0.01 Baht 29.55 29.63 +0.25 Peso 40.91 40.92 +0.01 Rupiah 9735.00 9732.00 -0.03 Rupee 54.18 54.18 -0.00 Ringgit 2.9630 2.9795 +0.56 Yuan 6.1599 6.1667 +0.11 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.95 86.79 -12.29 Sing dlr 1.2308 1.2219 -0.72 Taiwan dlr 29.538 29.136 -1.36 Korean won 1094.60 1070.60 -2.19 Baht 29.55 30.61 +3.59 Peso 40.91 41.05 +0.34 Rupiah 9735.00 9630.00 -1.08 Rupee 54.18 54.99 +1.50 Ringgit 2.9630 3.0580 +3.21 Yuan 6.1599 6.2303 +1.14 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as gains in technology and healthcare shares more than offset the impact of a steep fall in oil prices.