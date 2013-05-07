* Malaysia c.bank spotted around 2.96/dlr-traders * Won at 2-mth high on exporters, stop-loss dlr selling * Thai finmin: baht firmer than 30/dlr tough for economy (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 7 The Malysian ringgit steadied on Tuesday as profit taking emerged after the currency surged to a 21-month high in the previous session following the governing coalition's victory in national elections. Central bank intervention also pulled the currency back, traders said. The ringgit rose up to 0.7 percent to 2.9595 per dollar earlier in the day, its strongest since August 2011, on demand from offshore funds and capital inflows, traders said. But it later pared most of its gains, with the central bank spotted buying dollars around 2.9600 to stem its appreciation, they added. On Monday, the ringgit saw its best day in nearly three years, gaining 1.9 percent gain, after the ruling coalition extended its half-century rule despite its worst-ever performance in an election on Sunday. The Barisan Nasional's (BN) victory eased worries about political instability and policy discontinuity in Southeast Asia's third-largest economy. Still, traders and analysts said such gains were excessive. "The current ringgit rally may be a slight overreaction in our view. While this ruling coalition retains power, its electoral mandate has clearly weakened," Maybank said in a note. "Our economics team expects BN to deliver their populist pledges quickly and with a likely delay in SRP resumption and GST introduction, we reckon fiscal consolidation could be an uphill task for the administration," Maybank said. The government had planned to resume a subsidy rationalisation program (SRP) and introduce a goods and sales tax (GST) to ease the budget deficit, but the plan has stalled for years on fears of a popular backlash. Maybank revised its ringgit forecast for the end of the second quarter to 3.0300 from 3.0500 after the election, but the estimate is still weaker than the current level. The Malaysian currency is also seen as technically overbought with dollar/ringgit's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 25.5, well below the 30 threshold. A leading below the level indicates the pair is excessively sold. "If dollar/ringgit cannot break 2.96 support, there is a chance of a bounce. We will creep back above 3.00 before the month-end," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. However, the ringgit is expected to see more inflows as the uncertainty over the election waned, some traders said. Malaysian exporters are likely to chase the ringgit, especially when it gets close to 3.000, they added. "This week we should continue to see strength in the ringgit," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore, expecting strong demand around 2.9800. WON The South Korean won hit a two-month high of 1,091.2 per dollar on demand from exporters and custodian banks, traders said. Such bids prompted interbank traders to clear dollar positions, which they had built up on intervention caution. The foreign exchange authorities were barely spotted intervening to stem the won's appreciation, even though the South Korean currency hovered a near five-year high against the yen, traders said. "The 1,090 had been widely expected to be kept, given caution over yen/won level, but it may be possible for the won to break it on strong demand," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. Foreign holdings in South Korean bonds increased for the third consecutive month in April, the country's financial regulator said earlier, driven by investment from central banks and state-backed funds amid speculation over a Korean central bank rate cut. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained as domestic exporters bought it when it was weaker than 29.500 to the U.S. dollar, traders said. But its upside was limited as the central bank was spotted intervening and buying the greenback, while importers also joined the bids. Foreign financial institutions bought the Taiwan dollar, but the demand was not that large, currency traders said. BAHT The Thai baht edged lower as the government kept expressing concerns over the currency's strength. Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the baht has fallen back but a level stronger than 30 per dollar is still difficult for the economy. Kittirat said he had reported to the cabinet on four measures proposed by the Bank of Thailand to address the baht's strength. But some investors hesitated to sell the baht further as it is technically seen nearly oversold. Dollar/baht's 14-day RSI stood at 65.9, a notch below the 70 threshold. A leading above 70 indicates the pair is excessively sold. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.03 99.35 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.2322 1.2310 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.511 29.626 +0.39 Korean won 1090.80 1094.50 +0.34 Baht 29.64 29.63 -0.05 Peso 40.89 40.92 +0.06 Rupiah 9738.00 9732.00 -0.06 Rupee 54.19 54.18 -0.02 Ringgit 2.9780 2.9795 +0.05 Yuan 6.1567 6.1667 +0.16 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.03 86.79 -12.36 Sing dlr 1.2322 1.2219 -0.84 Taiwan dlr 29.511 29.136 -1.27 Korean won 1090.80 1070.60 -1.85 Baht 29.64 30.61 +3.27 Peso 40.89 41.05 +0.39 Rupiah 9738.00 9630.00 -1.11 Rupee 54.19 54.99 +1.49 Ringgit 2.9780 3.0580 +2.69 Yuan 6.1567 6.2303 +1.20 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)