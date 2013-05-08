* S.Korea warns about won's fast gains; intervention spotted * Exporters, offshore funds lift won * Taiwan dollar gains on exporters, stocks; c.bank intervenes * Ringgit up on bond inflows; profit-taking limits (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 8 The South Korean won hit a two-month high on Wednesday buoyed by demand from offshore funds and exporters and in spite of a finance ministry warning, while most emerging Asian currencies got a boost from strong China trade data and a record yuan. The Taiwan dollar led gains among regional units, on exporters' bids for settlements and as stock inflows powered local shares to a 21-month peak. The won rose 0.5 percent to 1,086.2 per dollar, its strongest since March 8, during local market trade. The South Korean currency pared some of its gains after the Ministry of Strategy and Finance warned against what it called "one-way bets" on the unit and said it was closely watching the markets for possible attempts to push it higher. The foreign exchange authorities were also spotted intervening, although their dollar bids were not strong enough to weaken expectations for further appreciation in the won, traders and analysts said. "It is seen having room to head to 1,080 as it cleared 1,090, given the recent rally in risk assets and dollar supplies from shipbuilders," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. South Korea has the world's major shipbuilders and their demand for the won linked to vessel contracts from foreign companies has been a main driver of the currency's strength. "Investors may have started looking again for the won, which has underperformed, with North Korea risks waning," Jeong added. The won has been the worst performing emerging Asian currency with a 1.4 percent slide against the dollar so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, on worries about the geopolitical tension in the Korean peninsula and the weaker yen's impact on the economy. Last year, the won was the No.1 emerging Asian currency. The finance ministry's warning came as the won gained 0.4 percent to 10.9576 against the Japanese currency, its strongest since September 2008. A weaker yen is seen denting South Korea's export competitiveness as the two countries compete in overseas markets. With the concerns, foreigners hesitated to buy Seoul stocks and the won was unlikely to strengthen past 1,080 per dollar without stock inflows, Samsung's Jeong said. Foreign investors have dumped a net 6.5 trillion won ($6.0 billion) worth of stocks in Seoul's main bourse, the Korea Exchange data showed. Some traders said the won was unlikely to appreciate further, adding that the authorities may make more effort to rein in its gains. "It is hard to find reasons to expect a higher won from here. All countries are trying to weaken their currency with policies. So, if they have the ability, they should depreciate the won," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. South Korea's central bank is scheduled to hold a monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The Bank of Korea is largely expected to leave interest rate steady for a seventh consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed. The won may experience some profit-taking if the central bank surprisingly cuts interest rates, traders and analysts said. Meanwhile, most regional units rose as strong Chinese trade data added to positive sentiment already fed by record highs in global equities overnight. China's exports and imports grew more than expected in April from a year earlier, possibly easing some of the concerns about weakness in the recovery of the world's second-largest economy. The Chinese yuan also hit a record high, providing more support to Asian peers. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as exporters bought the unit when it was weaker than 29.500 to the greenback, traders said. The island's shares jumped 1.3 percent, outperforming most regional stocks, on inflows. But the Taiwanese central bank was spotted intervening to stem the currency's appreciation, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit earlier rose 0.6 percent to 2.9650 per dollar on bond inflows and on China's strong data. But the Malaysian currency gave up some gains as investors booked profits, seeing it as unlikely to strengthen past a resistance line at 2.9600, the session high on Monday when the ringgit reported its biggest daily percentage gain in nearly three years. The country's exports in March fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, missing a Reuters forecast of a 2.0 percent decline. Some traders and analysts said the ringgit was unlikely to appreciate further as the ruling coalition's victory in Sunday's election had been factored in. "There is no reason for dollar/ringgit to fall. Dollar/ringgit will creep back to where we started," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the level of 3.0100. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0655 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.80 99.03 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.2300 1.2318 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.387 29.590 +0.69 Korean won 1086.00 1091.40 +0.50 Baht 29.55 29.57 +0.07 Peso 40.82 40.87 +0.12 Rupiah 9725.00 9732.00 +0.07 Rupee 54.14 54.14 -0.01 Ringgit 2.9705 2.9830 +0.42 Yuan 6.1415 6.1541 +0.21 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.80 86.79 -12.16 Sing dlr 1.2300 1.2219 -0.66 Taiwan dlr 29.387 29.136 -0.85 Korean won 1086.00 1070.60 -1.42 Baht 29.55 30.61 +3.59 Peso 40.82 41.05 +0.56 Rupiah 9725.00 9630.00 -0.98 Rupee 54.14 54.99 +1.57 Ringgit 2.9705 3.0580 +2.95 Yuan 6.1415 6.2303 +1.45 ($1 = 1091.3750 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)