* S.Korea c.bank cuts rates in surprise move * Seoul FX authorities spotted intervening to sell won - traders * Thai finmin steps up rate cut pressure; measures ready * Philippine peso hits 7-week high on inflows from remittances (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 9 An unexpected interest rate cut from the Bank of Korea sent the won down on Thursday, pulling away from a 2-month high, while the Thai baht slid as the government stepped up pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates. Foreign exchange authorities in Seoul were also spotted intervening to sell won, especially in late trade, which pushed it further down, traders said. In contrast, the Taiwan dollar rose to the strongest level in more than three months on exporters' and foreign financial inflows. Not to be outdone, the Philippine peso also notched a seven-week high on inflows from remittances and on improving sentiment stemming from encouraging global economic data. The positive mood had earlier helped the won advance 0.3 percent to 1,083.0 per dollar, its strongest since March 6. However, it turned down after the BOK cut its base rate by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent, its lowest since early 2011, defying market expectations of steady outcome. The unexpected move came as the government warned of the won's sharp rise, especially against the yen amid growing worries that South Korean exporters are losing their competitive edge to Japanese rivals enjoying a lift from a weak currency. Earlier, the won strengthened to 10.9383 to the yen, its strongest since September 2008, and then turned south after the BOK decision to lose 0.8 percent to 11.0493. "Exchange rates, especially yen/won, is definitely a factor in today's BOK decision. I doubt how much small- and medium-sized enterprises can tolerate a yen/won level below 11," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "The government and the BOK will not allow further appreciation in the won. So, I do not expect much gains from here," said Park, adding that she has revised the year-end target for the won to 1,080 per dollar from 1,050. Nonetheless, the won is seen rising further on demand from bond inflows and buying from exporters on receding geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula, traders and analysts said. After the rate cut, foreign investors turned net buyers in Seoul's main stock market. Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a note that the upside pressure on the won is unlikely to ease as real rates remain fairly high. BAHT The baht fell as investors continued to reduce bullish positions in the best performing emerging Asian currency in 2013. Thailand Finance Minister Kittirat stepped up pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates, saying it should take baht strength into account when setting policy and not just inflation. The government's strong rhetoric pushed government bond yields down with the five-year falling to 2.87 percent. The 10-year yield also dropped to 3.36 percent. While the finance minister and Bank of Thailand governor differed on their views about monetary policy, both agreed on measures to stem the currency. Kittirat said this week four measures aimed at holding down the baht had been agreed between the central bank and government, but he made it clear he felt cutting interest rates would be simpler and have a more immediate impact. Some analysts believe a surprise rate cut could not be ruled out. "There could be surprises such as a rate cut," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore. If the baht weakens past 29.60 per dollar, it could head to 29.75, he added. The local currency hit a 16-year high in April and at one point had risen 7 percent against the dollar since the start of the year. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit earlier hit a 21-month high of 2.9590 per dollar as risk sentiment improved. But the Malaysian currency turned weaker as investors took profits on caution over possible intervention by the central bank around 2.9600. The ringgit came under further pressure after industrial production in March fell 0.2 percent from a year earlier, missing expectations of a 0.7 percent growth. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced 0.5 percent to 29.341 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Jan. 28, on inflows from exporters and offshore funds. Local exporters bought the island's currency when it fell below 29.400, traders said. The central bank was spotted buying the Taiwan dollar below the 29.500 level and selling when it rose above 29.350 in order to stabilise the currency, traders said. Importers bought U.S. dollars for payment below 29.350, they added. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso rose 0.2 percent to 40.735 per dollar, its strongest since March 21 on inflows from remittances. But it gave up much of the earlier gains on dollar demand from local corporates and caution over possible central bank intervention. "They are still expected towards 40.70 today and more so at 40.55," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila, referring to the possibility of central bank intervention. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0635 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.71 99.02 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.2283 1.2277 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.408 29.500 +0.31 Korean won 1090.90 1086.50 -0.40 Baht 29.46 29.36 -0.34 Peso 40.81 40.84 +0.07 *Rupiah 9728.00 9728.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.24 54.16 -0.14 Ringgit 2.9690 2.9625 -0.22 Yuan 6.1339 6.1410 +0.12 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.71 86.79 -12.08 Sing dlr 1.2283 1.2219 -0.52 Taiwan dlr 29.408 29.136 -0.92 Korean won 1090.90 1070.60 -1.86 Baht 29.46 30.61 +3.90 Peso 40.81 41.05 +0.60 Rupiah 9728.00 9630.00 -1.01 Rupee 54.24 54.99 +1.39 Ringgit 2.9690 3.0580 +3.00 Yuan 6.1339 6.2303 +1.57 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)