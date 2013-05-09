* Bullish yuan position largest since August 2011 * Long won, ringgit positions highest since mid-January * Philippine peso sentiment turns bullish after S&P * Baht sentiment bearish, first time since July 2012 By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 9 Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan increased to their highest level in 21 months in the last two weeks, while long positions in the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit reached a near four-month high, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Long positions in the yuan grew to their largest level since August 2011, according a Reuters survey of 15 currency analysts, on Beijing's willingness to permit additional appreciation. Earlier on Thursday, the renminbi hit a record high and has now hit intraday records for seven of last 10 sessions. The central bank set the yuan's daily midpoint at a record high in the latest string of sharply firmer fixings, adding to expectations that the People's Bank of China is preparing to widen the yuan's daily trading band. The mood for most emerging Asian currencies also became more positive, the poll showed. Sentiment for the won turned bullish with the largest long positions seen since mid-January, on bond inflows and demand from exporters and as geopolitical tensions with North Korea eased. The foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening and the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Thursday, but investors still expected the currency to strengthen further, traders and analysts said. Long positions in the ringgit tripled after the ruling coalition's victory in Sunday's election eased worries about political instability and policy discontinuity in Southeast Asia's third-largest economy. Sentiment on the Philippine peso turned sharply bullish after Standard & Poor's raised the Philippines' credit rating to investment grade, the second debt agency to do so in less than two months. In the previous poll, sentiment on the unit was bearish as the central bank took steps to curb its strength. The Taiwan dollar saw the first long positions since mid-January as it enjoyed foreign financial inflows and exporters' demand. But the Thai baht failed to benefit from such optimistic views on regional currencies as investors booked profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year on worries about measures by the financial authorities to stem the currency. Thailand's finance minister stepped up pressure on the central bank this week to cut interest rates. Even though the minister and Bank of Thailand governor differed on their views about monetary policy, both agreed on measures to stem the currency. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar , Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 9-May -1.93 -0.83 -0.09 0.43 -0.31 -0.24 -1.04 -0.83 0.17 25-Apr -1.71 0.09 0.09 0.44 0.38 -0.20 -0.34 0.20 -1.09 11-Apr -1.30 0.79 -0.31 0.42 0.60 0.24 -0.49 -0.12 -1.12 28-Mar -0.92 0.61 -0.27 0.43 0.61 0.25 0.23 -0.43 -1.25 14-Mar -0.80 0.73 0.56 0.71 0.19 -0.09 0.31 -1.11 -0.96 28-Feb -0.72 -0.34 -0.02 0.53 0.25 -0.23 0.02 -0.90 -0.73 14-Feb -0.63 -0.03 0.16 0.42 0.50 0.13 0.00 -0.98 -0.67 (Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)