* Won down on offshore funds selling, dlr short-covering * Philippine peso falls on corp dlr demand * Baht loses 1 pct on caution over FX measures (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 10 The South Korean won led a broader decline in emerging Asian currencies on Friday, falling the most in nearly four months as the yen's slide below 100 to the dollar stoked worries that firms would lose their competitiveness against Japanese rivals. The Philippine peso had its worst day in almost eight months on renewed speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back the central bank's asset purchases after upbeat jobs data. The won ended local trade down 1.4 percent at 1,106.1 per dollar as selling from offshore funds absorbed exporters' demand and prompted local interbank speculators to cover short positions. That was the largest daily percentage loss since Jan. 28, according to Thomson Reuters data. The yen hit 101.39 to the greenback, the lowest since April 2009, and analysts expect further weakness over the course of the year. "North Asia FX should be impacted. If I had to pick up a currency vulnerable to further yen weakness, it's the won," said Adam Gilmour, head of FX & derivatives sales at Citigroup in Singapore, adding the won could weaken to 1,115-1,120. Japan and South Korea compete in export markets and a softer yen is seen helping Japanese exporters. Such concern is weighing on the won as it becomes the worst performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. Earlier on Friday, the Japanese currency touched 10.8200 against the won, the weakest since September 2008. A South Korea finance ministry official said the government is worried about the pace of the yen's depreciation and is studying whether new measures are needed to lessen the impact. On Thursday, the Bank of Korea unexpectedly lowered its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent. Foreign exchange authorities have been spotted intervening to prevent won's appreciation, traders said, as bullish positions in the currency had increased to their largest level since mid-January in the last two weeks, according to a Reuters poll. "The won is an obvious standout, particularly after the BOK statement, which spoke about the yen weakness and the potential for this to weigh on the growth outlook," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore, when asked about which emerging Asian currencies would be most vulnerable to the yen's decline. "That was when dollar/yen was still around 99.00. So I suspect further upside in the one-month dollar/won NDF from here. 1,125 seems the logical level," he added. The one-month dollar/won non-deliverable forwards rose 0.9 percent to 1,108.4. But some analysts still expect the won to rebound, seeing more inflows, especially from Japan. "The yen is a negative factor for a short term. But the yen is weak because of more liquidity supplies. Once the liquidity comes to Korea, the won will appreciate again," said Lee Jihyung, a currency strategist at Woori Investment & Securities in Seoul. Lee expects the won to strengthen to 1,060 per dollar by the end of 2013. Citigroup's Gilmour said the won and other North Asian currencies will find relief from a firmer Chinese yuan . "I don't think dollar/yuan will stop moving lower. So, North Asian currencies will be caught between the yen and the yuan," he said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso ended local trade down 0.6 percent at 41.12 per dollar, its largest daily percentage loss since Sept. 26, 2012. Earlier, the peso weakened up to 0.9 percent to 41.23 as dollar demand from local importers caused investors to cover short positions in the greenback amid renewed expectations of a U.S. monetary policy shift. "It was a short squeeze, coupled with oil demand," said one trader in Manila, referring to heavy dollar-short covering. "That was because the dollar is so strong across the region" The dollar rose against Asian currencies as a slide in U.S. claims for jobless aid renewed expectations that the Federal Reserve may reduce the $85 billion a month of bonds it now buys. But the peso recovered some of the loss as investors cleared long dollar positions before the long weekend. Financial markets in Philippines are closed on Monday for a holiday. BAHT The baht lost 1.0 percent to 29.73 per dollar, its weakest since March 12 as investors continued to book profits from the best performing Asian currency in 2013 on caution over possible measures by the financial authorities. Sentiment for the currency turned bearish, for the first time since July last year, the latest Reuters poll showed. "Speculation has risen that the BoT will impose new measures on foreigners' investments in THB bonds," Credit Agricole CIB said in a note, referring to the Bank of Thailand. "We see loan bonds as becoming less attractive among Asian sovereigns, given the already lowered yields and Thailand's external deficits," it added. Bond inflows had been a main driver to push the currency to a 16-year high. Government bond yields fell more with the five-year yield down to 2.85 percent and the 10-year yield sliding to 3.33 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.32 100.60 -0.71 Sing dlr 1.2371 1.2338 -0.27 Taiwan dlr 29.784 29.510 -0.92 Korean won 1106.00 1091.00 -1.36 Baht 29.73 29.44 -0.98 Peso 41.12 40.86 -0.63 Rupiah 9736.00 9728.00 -0.08 Rupee 54.56 54.25 -0.57 Ringgit 2.9860 2.9735 -0.42 Yuan 6.1408 6.1309 -0.16 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.32 86.79 -14.34 Sing dlr 1.2371 1.2219 -1.23 Taiwan dlr 29.784 29.136 -2.18 Korean won 1106.00 1070.60 -3.20 Baht 29.73 30.61 +2.96 Peso 41.12 41.05 -0.17 Rupiah 9736.00 9630.00 -1.09 Rupee 54.56 54.99 +0.79 Ringgit 2.9860 3.0580 +2.41 Yuan 6.1408 6.2303 +1.46 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)