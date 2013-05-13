* Won hits 3-week low; exporters, bond inflows help recovery * Thai c.bank chief says no discussion about baht measures * Thai fin min says baht should be kept stable, competitive (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 13 The South Korean won hit a three-week low on Monday, leading weakness among emerging Asian currencies, as the yen slumped to a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar after the Group of Seven endorsed Japan's aggressive monetary expansion. But the Thai baht turned higher after the central bank governor said there was no discussion of measures at a meeting with the finance minister to hold down the baht. Regional units also slid on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may be preparing to wind down its stimulus drive. The Malaysian ringgit was down on profit-taking, and the won fell 0.9 percent to 1,116.7 per dollar, its weakest since April 24. "It is inevitable to see weaker Asian currencies under conditions of a strong dollar and a weaker yen," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. The yen earlier hit 102.15 per dollar, the weakest since October 2008 after financial officials from the G7 - the United States, Germany, Japan, Britain, Italy, France and Canada - did not directly criticise Tokyo on its aggressive monetary stimulus. The U.S. dollar broadly rose as speculation grew that the Federal Reserve could scale back its bond purchases of $85 billion per month sooner than expected. Such expectations have put pressure on emerging Asian currencies as the shift may reduce attractiveness of higher yields in the region. Japan's easing was another headache for other regional currencies as the policy is seen boosting hot money inflows, even as a weaker yen undermines the overseas price competitiveness and earnings of export rivals such as South Korea. "As the yen stays weaker than 100 (per dollar), the Korean authorities' FX stance could be tougher. They may carry out smoothing operation related to yen/won even when the won is weaker than 1,100," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul referring to intervention to curb won appreciation. On Friday, the won hit its strongest since September 2008 to the Japanese currency. But some traders expected the won to rebound against the dollar, saying the yen's weakening may vector down. The South Korean currency on Monday cut much of its initial losses on demand from exporters and as investors covered short positions, tracking the Japanese currency's recovery in late Asian trading. Bond inflows also relieved the won, some currency traders said. "Unless the yen plunges further, I'd like to buy the won," said a senior Singapore bank trader. BAHT The baht initially weakened 29.83 per dollar, the softest since March 7, tracking overall weakness among regional peers. But the Thai currency turned stronger as the central bank governor's comments spurred investors to cover short positions. "We did not discuss measures today. We just exchanged views, which the Bank of Thailand and MPC will use to review (monetary policies)," Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters, referring to the central bank's monetary policy committee. The governor rejected the need to hold a special monetary policy meeting before the scheduled one later this month, despite mounting government pressure for a rate cut. Still, investors hesitated to chase the baht further, staying wary of possible measures to curb the best-performing Asian currency so far this year. "With good U.S. data and all the hype about Thailand going or not going to have measures, it is time to buy dollars on dips," said a senior Thai bank trader in Bangkok. The finance minister said participants in the meeting had agreed that the baht must be kept stable and competitive. "The currency issue was also discussed. All participants agreed to keep the currency from being too strong or too weak," Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as investors continued to book profits from the currency which enjoyed its best week in eight months as the ruling coalition's election victory eased worries about political instability and policy discontinuity. Last week, the Malaysian currency rose 1.6 percent, its largest weekly gain since the week ended Sept. 14 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data. One trader though saw the ringgit experiencing a correction, probably to 3.0100 per dollar, given the greenback's strength. But the traders said sustained speculation of China possibly allowing more appreciation in the yuan may relieve the ringgit. "I am worried about the yuan. Any news on that will make dollar/Asia heavy," he added. 