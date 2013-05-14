May 14 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.50 101.84 +0.33
Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2410 +0.25
Taiwan dlr 29.792 29.920 +0.43
Korean won 1109.80 1111.70 +0.17
Baht 29.58 29.71 +0.44
Peso 41.17 41.12 -0.12
Rupiah 9735.00 9735.00 +0.00
Rupee 54.73 54.73 -0.00
Ringgit 2.9815 2.9975 +0.54
Yuan 6.1430 6.1468 +0.06
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.50 86.79 -14.49
Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2219 -1.29
Taiwan dlr 29.792 29.136 -2.20
Korean won 1109.80 1070.60 -3.53
Baht 29.58 30.61 +3.48
Peso 41.17 41.05 -0.29
Rupiah 9735.00 9630.00 -1.08
Rupee 54.73 54.99 +0.48
Ringgit 2.9815 3.0580 +2.57
Yuan 6.1430 6.2303 +1.42
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand
Basu)