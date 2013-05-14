* Won up on bond inflows, exporters; intervention suspected * Baht gains on exporters, a weaker dlr; trading thin * Ringgit rises on position adjustments (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 14 Asian currencies rose against the dollar on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after strong U.S. retail data, but gains were capped by views that it may strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to roll back its stimulus programme. Foreign inflows into South Korean bonds helped drive the won higher while the Thai baht gained on demand from exporters and offshore funds. The Malaysian ringgit strengthened with investors unwinding bearish bets. U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in April, but investors are keeping an eye on more data on the world's top economy this week for clues on whether the Fed is ready to roll back the stimulus programme. A hawkish Fed policymaker added to speculation of a policy shift, warning the U.S. central bank risks putting its hard-won credibility on the line if it fails next month to reduce its accommodative asset purchases. But currency strategists said there was still enough liquidity sloshing around world markets as other central banks including the Bank of Japan had embarked on ultra-loose monetary policy even as the health of the global economy improves. "This year will be more constructive on Asian currencies because we think that the global growth and the global manufacturing cycles look healthier this year than last year," said Daniel Hui, JP Morgan's head of emerging Asia FX strategy. "And despite discussions of the Fed tapering out, the global policy environment actually looks even more accommodative than last year. Even if Fed QE3 tapers unexpectedly, on top of that, you have the BOJ QE. You have potential for the Bank of England to shift to a more easy stance," he added. WON The won rose as bond inflows and exporters prompted interbank speculators to cover bearish positions, traders said. Seoul shares gained on foreigners demand, providing more support to the won, they added. But the South Korean currency's upside was limited as some traders suspected the foreign exchange authorities had intervened. Importers also bought dollars for payments, traders said. That came as the won edged firmer against the yen to 10.9154. "Given recent intervention patterns, the authority appears to manage the market, regarding the yen/won's 10.9 as the Maginot line," another trader in Seoul said. BAHT The baht appreciated on demand from exporters and offshore funds, tracking a weakness in the dollar. But the trading was subdued as investors stayed cautious, watching for any moves to stem its rise, traders said. "In the short term, the baht will be weak versus the dollar as the market is so focusing on Thai measures and also U.S. removal of the QE," a Thai bank trader in Bangkok. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as investors covered short positions on a broader weakness in the dollar, traders said. But the Malaysian currency gave back some of its gains on daily fixing-related dollar demand, they added. Malaysia's economic growth likely eased to 5.2 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace of expansion in a year, a Reuters poll showed. "I am not sure if we can break 2.98 per dollar," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. "I like higher dollar/ringgit. If the U.S. ends QE sooner, it is dollar positive," he added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.43 101.84 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.2381 1.2410 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 29.800 29.920 +0.40 Korean won 1107.37 1111.70 +0.39 Baht 29.55 29.71 +0.54 Peso 41.10 41.12 +0.05 Rupiah 9738.00 9735.00 -0.03 Rupee 54.62 54.73 +0.21 Ringgit 2.9870 2.9975 +0.35 Yuan 6.1424 6.1468 +0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.43 86.79 -14.43 Sing dlr 1.2381 1.2219 -1.31 Taiwan dlr 29.800 29.136 -2.23 Korean won 1107.37 1070.60 -3.32 Baht 29.55 30.61 +3.59 Peso 41.10 41.05 -0.12 Rupiah 9738.00 9630.00 -1.11 Rupee 54.62 54.99 +0.69 Ringgit 2.9870 3.0580 +2.38 Yuan 6.1424 6.2303 +1.43 (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)