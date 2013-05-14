* Won up on bond inflows, exporters; intervention suspected
* Baht gains on exporters, a weaker dlr; trading thin
* Ringgit rises on position adjustments
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 14 Asian currencies rose against
the dollar on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after strong
U.S. retail data, but gains were capped by views that it may
strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to roll back its
stimulus programme.
Foreign inflows into South Korean bonds helped drive the won
higher while the Thai baht gained on demand
from exporters and offshore funds. The Malaysian ringgit
strengthened with investors unwinding bearish bets.
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in April, but investors
are keeping an eye on more data on the world's top economy this
week for clues on whether the Fed is ready to roll back the
stimulus programme.
A hawkish Fed policymaker added to speculation of a policy
shift, warning the U.S. central bank risks putting its hard-won
credibility on the line if it fails next month to reduce its
accommodative asset purchases.
But currency strategists said there was still enough
liquidity sloshing around world markets as other central banks
including the Bank of Japan had embarked on ultra-loose monetary
policy even as the health of the global economy improves.
"This year will be more constructive on Asian currencies
because we think that the global growth and the global
manufacturing cycles look healthier this year than last year,"
said Daniel Hui, JP Morgan's head of emerging Asia FX strategy.
"And despite discussions of the Fed tapering out, the global
policy environment actually looks even more accommodative than
last year. Even if Fed QE3 tapers unexpectedly, on top of that,
you have the BOJ QE. You have potential for the Bank of England
to shift to a more easy stance," he added.
WON
The won rose as bond inflows and exporters prompted
interbank speculators to cover bearish positions, traders said.
Seoul shares gained on foreigners demand, providing
more support to the won, they added.
But the South Korean currency's upside was limited as some
traders suspected the foreign exchange authorities had
intervened. Importers also bought dollars for payments, traders
said.
That came as the won edged firmer against the yen
to 10.9154.
"Given recent intervention patterns, the authority appears
to manage the market, regarding the yen/won's 10.9 as the
Maginot line," another trader in Seoul said.
BAHT
The baht appreciated on demand from exporters and offshore
funds, tracking a weakness in the dollar.
But the trading was subdued as investors stayed cautious,
watching for any moves to stem its rise, traders said.
"In the short term, the baht will be weak versus the dollar
as the market is so focusing on Thai measures and also U.S.
removal of the QE," a Thai bank trader in Bangkok.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained as investors covered short positions on a
broader weakness in the dollar, traders said.
But the Malaysian currency gave back some of its gains on
daily fixing-related dollar demand, they added.
Malaysia's economic growth likely eased to 5.2 percent in
the first quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace of
expansion in a year, a Reuters poll showed.
"I am not sure if we can break 2.98 per dollar," said a
senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
"I like higher dollar/ringgit. If the U.S. ends QE sooner,
it is dollar positive," he added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0725 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.43 101.84 +0.40
Sing dlr 1.2381 1.2410 +0.23
Taiwan dlr 29.800 29.920 +0.40
Korean won 1107.37 1111.70 +0.39
Baht 29.55 29.71 +0.54
Peso 41.10 41.12 +0.05
Rupiah 9738.00 9735.00 -0.03
Rupee 54.62 54.73 +0.21
Ringgit 2.9870 2.9975 +0.35
Yuan 6.1424 6.1468 +0.07
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.43 86.79 -14.43
Sing dlr 1.2381 1.2219 -1.31
Taiwan dlr 29.800 29.136 -2.23
Korean won 1107.37 1070.60 -3.32
Baht 29.55 30.61 +3.59
Peso 41.10 41.05 -0.12
Rupiah 9738.00 9630.00 -1.11
Rupee 54.62 54.99 +0.69
Ringgit 2.9870 3.0580 +2.38
Yuan 6.1424 6.2303 +1.43
(Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)