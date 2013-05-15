BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for Atomoxetine capsules
May 15 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.14 102.30 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2418 1.2432 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.850 29.906 +0.19 Korean won 1113.10 1106.60 -0.58 Baht 29.72 29.65 -0.24 Peso 41.16 41.08 -0.19 Rupiah 9740.00 9736.00 -0.04 Rupee 54.81 54.81 +0.00 Ringgit 2.9980 2.9895 -0.28 Yuan 6.1464 6.1428 -0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.14 86.79 -15.03 Sing dlr 1.2418 1.2219 -1.60 Taiwan dlr 29.850 29.136 -2.39 Korean won 1113.10 1070.60 -3.82 Baht 29.72 30.61 +2.99 Peso 41.16 41.05 -0.27 Rupiah 9740.00 9630.00 -1.13 Rupee 54.81 54.99 +0.33 Ringgit 2.9980 3.0580 +2.00 Yuan 6.1464 6.2303 +1.37 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 31 Steel Authority of India Ltd quarterly results for the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise). March 2017 March 2016 Loss after Tax 7.71 11.85 Total Income 145.44 129.46 Source text: http://bit.ly/2skm6Qi NOTE: SAIL is a state-owned steel-making company (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry J