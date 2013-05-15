* Won falls on stock outflows; exporters, bond inflows limit * Philippine March remittance growth slowest in nearly 4 years * Stocks, IPO inflows help peso pare losses - traders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 15 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as the dollar rose, hitting a 4-1/2 year high against the yen on sustained expectations the Federal Reserve will reduce policy stimulus and on higher U.S. bond yields. The South Korean won, weakened on stock outflows, had the biggest slide among regional units. The Malaysian ringgit eased as investors increased dollar positions. The Philippine peso fell as remittances from Filipinos overseas during March increased at the slowest annual pace in nearly four years. Such weakness came as the dollar rose to 102.63 to the yen , its highest since October 2008. "We expect Asian currencies to remain beholden to the strong dollar impetus gripping markets in the current episode," OCBC Bank said in a note. Evidence of the U.S. Economic recovery has bolstered speculation that the Fed will start winding down its asset-buying programme as soon as this year, a move that would likely push up U.S. Treasury yields. On Tuesday, the 10-year note yield rose to 1.982 percent and the 30-year yield was also up to 3.200 percent. Both were at their highest since March 15. The gains reduced yield differentials between Treasuries and bonds in emerging Asian currencies. WON The won depreciated on dollar demand linked to foreign investors' stock selling and as a weaker yen is seen hurting South Korea's export competitiveness. Still, demand from exporters for settlements and sustained bond inflows helped the South Korean currency, traders said. "It looks meaningful that strong won demand including bond-linked bids prevented it from weakening past 1,115 (per dollar)," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "But the won is unlikely to appreciate given the current conditions. It will stay in a tight range," the trader added. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as investors added dollar holdings on the higher U.S. Treasury bond yields and speculation about the Fed shifting policy. The Malaysian currency recovered some of its initial losses on demand from exporters, traders said. But it is seen staying weak as some investors appeared to hold long positions they need to clear, a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said. "The whole market is buying dollar against everything due to continuation of market perception that the Fed tapers off QE based on stronger economic recovery," the trader said, referring to quantitative easing. "Now people think the U.S. will perform better than Europe and Japan. So, U.S. rates will be the first to move up," said the trader, adding the ringgit may weaken to 3.0200-3.0300 per dollar. Investors were awaiting the first quarter growth data due at 1000 GMT. Malaysia's annual economic growth likely eased to 5.2 percent in the January-March period, the slowest pace of expansion in a year, a Reuters poll showed. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell as much as 0.3 percent to 41.21 per dollar after data showing March remittances grew 3.0 percent to $1.75 billion from a year earlier. Remittance inflows have been the main supporter for the peso. But the Philippine currency's slide was limited by inflows linked to stocks and initial public offerings, traders said. A Manila-based trader said the peso's losses might have been pared by inflows for a $204 million IPO for Asia United Bank (AUB). The peso may get support on expectations of foreign participation in coming IPOs including a targeted $854 million one by a joint venture between casino operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd and Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group, traders added. Still, the peso is unlikely to rebound as investors remain wary of the Fed's potential policy change, traders said. "We've seen good sellers (of dollar/peso), but it is still supported towards 41.10 in the short term," said another senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.56 102.30 -0.25 Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2432 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.876 29.906 +0.10 Korean won 1114.47 1106.60 -0.71 Baht 29.73 29.65 -0.27 Peso 41.20 41.08 -0.28 Rupiah 9745.00 9736.00 -0.09 Rupee 54.79 54.81 +0.04 Ringgit 3.0005 2.9895 -0.37 Yuan 6.1459 6.1428 -0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.56 86.79 -15.38 Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2219 -1.80 Taiwan dlr 29.876 29.136 -2.48 Korean won 1114.47 1070.60 -3.94 Baht 29.73 30.61 +2.96 Peso 41.20 41.05 -0.35 Rupiah 9745.00 9630.00 -1.18 Rupee 54.79 54.99 +0.37 Ringgit 3.0005 3.0580 +1.92 Yuan 6.1459 6.2303 +1.37 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)