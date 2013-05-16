* Taiwan proposes easing of stock trade tax rules * Stock inflows, exporters support Taiwan dlr * Malaysia grows 4.1 pct in Q1, slowest in more than 3 years (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 16 The Taiwan dollar rose on Thursday as a proposal to ease rules on stock trading capital gains tax lifted local stocks, while the Malaysian ringgit slid after first quarter growth missed expectations, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies. Taiwan's currency gained up to 0.6 percent on stock inflows from foreign financial institutions, although demand was relatively mild, traders said. Exporters' bids for settlements also helped the local unit. Taiwan's ruling party lawmakers have proposed easing rules on a new capital gains tax in a bid to boost activity in the island's stock market, one of the lawmaker said earlier. With the proposal, the main stock index ended up 0.9 percent at the highest close since Aug. 3, 2011. "That has helped encourage inflows and may limit the Taiwan dollar's weakness ahead of 30.000 (per U.S. dollar)," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore, although he maintains a bearish view on the currency saying stock inflows may slow down on weak economic data. On May 8, Taiwan's government said it would cut this year's economic growth forecast later this month due to sluggish exports data. Its exports shrank unexpectedly in April and first quarter growth was far slower than expected. With the gloomy economic picture, the Taiwan dollar has lost 2.7 percent against the greenback so far this year, becoming the second worst performing emerging Asian currency after the South Korean won. But foreign investors have bought nearly T$70 billion ($2.3 billion) in Taiwan stocks so far this month, compared with a combined net purchase of some T$44 billion during the first four months of the year, according to Taiwan Stock Exchange data. Some foreign investors see potential for more gains in Taiwan shares, analysts said, as they underperformed last year with an 8.9 percent gain when Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 18.6 percent. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as data showed late on Wednesday Malaysia's economy grew 4.1 percent in the first quarter, its slowest pace in more three years, missing expectations on weak exports. The current account surplus during the January-March period also narrowed from the previous quarter, central bank data showed. "The market was looking for long dollar positions for 3.02-3.03," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the ringgit's level to the greenback before a general election earlier this month. Last week, the ringgit rose 1.6 percent against the dollar, its largest weekly gain since the week ended Sept. 14 2012, as the ruling coalition's victory eased worries about political uncertainty and policy discontinuity. But some investors, including real money funds, on Thursday bought the Malaysian currency on dips, while some interbank speculators covered short positions, traders said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar fell as much as 0.4 percent to 1.2507 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since March 22, on supplies from interbank speculators and hedge funds. Earlier, the city-state's currency turned higher helped by demand from Japanese and U.S. investors. But it headed south again on the greenback's broad rebound. The Singapore dollar may head to 1.2529, its weakest in 2013, traders said. Investors are keeping an eye on April export data due on Friday. Singapore's non-oil domestic exports in April likely dipped 1.9 percent from a year ago as shipments of PC components and other electronics parts, although recovering, remain below the levels seen 12 months ago, a Reuters poll showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0620 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.37 102.24 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.2496 1.2455 -0.33 Taiwan dlr 29.938 30.028 +0.30 Korean won 1116.20 1114.50 -0.15 Baht 29.69 29.71 +0.07 Peso 41.23 41.20 -0.07 Rupiah 9755.00 9745.00 -0.10 Rupee 54.77 54.78 +0.02 Ringgit 3.0140 3.0020 -0.40 Yuan 6.1488 6.1459 -0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.37 86.79 -15.22 Sing dlr 1.2496 1.2219 -2.22 Taiwan dlr 29.938 29.136 -2.68 Korean won 1116.20 1070.60 -4.09 Baht 29.69 30.61 +3.10 Peso 41.23 41.05 -0.44 Rupiah 9755.00 9630.00 -1.28 Rupee 54.77 54.99 +0.40 Ringgit 3.0140 3.0580 +1.46 Yuan 6.1488 6.2303 +1.33 ($1 = 29.8780 Taiwan dollars) (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao, Clare Jim in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)