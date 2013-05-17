* Sing dlr near 10-mth low on stop-loss selling, hedge funds * Rupiah at 3-1/2 mth low; fuel price policy worries intact (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 17 The Singapore dollar hit a near 10-month low on Friday after soft exports data, and is set to suffer its worst week in a year - leading weekly declines in emerging Asian currencies. The U.S. dollar rose on remarks by a regional Federal Reserve president envisaging an impending scale-back and then a an end to bond-buying stimulus measures. The Singapore currency fell 0.5 percent to 1.2578 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since July 25, 2012, on stop-loss selling and in reaction to data showing non-oil domestic exports in April barely changed. Hedge funds and speculators drove the selling, traders said. April's overseas shipments rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent from the previous month, missing a market forecast of a 2.6 percent gain, although annual performance was slightly better than expectations. The Singapore dollar has lost 1.5 percent against the greenback so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. If it maintains the loss, it would be the largest weekly slide since the week ended May 18, 2012, the data showed. "This latest up move in the USD/SGD probably demonstrates discretionary USD bullishness in the USD/SGD," OCBC Bank said in a note. "Notably, this move we think may be symptomatic of a broader willingness by the regional currencies to defer to a strong dollar and a weak yen," it added. On Thursday, a regional Fed chief, long seen as a policy dove, said the U.S. central bank could begin easing up on stimulus this summer and could end it late this year, driving the dollar to near a 10-month high against basket of major currencies. Recent solid economic data, especially job figures, increased speculation that the Fed may scale back its asset buying programme. That cutback could in turn reduce global liquidity and inflows to emerging Asia. Most units were on course for a weekly decline. The Malaysian ringgit has depreciated 1.2 percent against the dollar so far this week on disappointing first quarter growth data that spurred investors to take profits. Last week, the ringgit jumped 1.6 percent, its largest weekly gain since September last year, after the ruling coalition's election victory eased worries about political uncertainty and policy discontinuity. The South Korean won slid 0.9 percent and the Taiwan dollar has lost 0.5 percent. "Asian currencies can fall further on the dollar strength and possible stabilisation in the exuberance in Asia," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore. Regional currencies may slide even if the Fed does not shift its easing policy, Supaat said: "As long as the economy remains like it is and there are small signs of positive data, and the U.S. stock market rallies, the dollar will also strengthen." But a strong yuan could limit downside in its regional peers, he added. The yuan appreciated after the central bank set an unexpectedly strong midpoint to signal its intention to let the Chinese unit appreciate further in the near term. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah eased 0.1 percent to 9,760 per dollar, the weakest since Feb. 1, on dollar demand from local corporates. Weaker bonds with a higher three-year government bond yield also put pressure on the rupiah, although the central bank was spotted intervening to limit the currency's losses, traders said. The rupiah is expected to stay under pressure from uncertainty over the country's fuel subsidy policy, analysts said. "We are disappointed with the government's continued delay in hiking fuel prices, which has kept oil imports high and weighs on the trade balance," ANZ said in a note, adding it still sees downside risk. On April 30, Indonesia's president said parliament must provide compensation next month to the poor before he increases subsidised fuel prices that are threatening to deepen the fiscal deficit. Some analysts said it may be difficult for the government to raise fuel prices because of elections next year. "We believe a fuel price hike is challenging and will not happen this year, given the political cycle," Barclays said, although it still sees some possibilities of an increase. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0615 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.44 102.26 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2573 1.2519 -0.43 Taiwan dlr 29.961 30.050 +0.30 *Korean won 1116.82 1116.40 -0.04 Baht 29.77 29.74 -0.12 Peso 41.18 41.23 +0.11 Rupiah 9760.00 9747.00 -0.13 Rupee 54.89 54.78 -0.20 Ringgit 3.0200 3.0145 -0.18 Yuan 6.1412 6.1492 +0.13 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.44 86.79 -15.28 Sing dlr 1.2573 1.2219 -2.82 Taiwan dlr 29.961 29.136 -2.75 Korean won 1116.82 1070.60 -4.14 Baht 29.77 30.61 +2.82 Peso 41.18 41.05 -0.32 Rupiah 9760.00 9630.00 -1.33 Rupee 54.89 54.99 +0.19 Ringgit 3.0200 3.0580 +1.26 Yuan 6.1412 6.2303 +1.45 * Financial markets in South Korea were closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Eric Meijer)