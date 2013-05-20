US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
May 20 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.83 103.21 +0.37 Sing dlr 1.2569 1.2592 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.995 30.060 +0.22 Korean won 1119.55 1116.40 -0.28 Baht 29.88 29.78 -0.33 Peso 41.27 41.20 -0.17 Rupiah 9755.00 9753.00 -0.02 Rupee 54.88 54.88 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0215 3.0220 +0.02 Yuan 6.1406 6.1419 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.83 86.79 -15.60 Sing dlr 1.2569 1.2219 -2.78 Taiwan dlr 29.995 29.136 -2.86 Korean won 1119.55 1070.60 -4.37 Baht 29.88 30.61 +2.44 Peso 41.27 41.05 -0.52 Rupiah 9755.00 9630.00 -1.28 Rupee 54.88 54.99 +0.20 Ringgit 3.0215 3.0580 +1.21 Yuan 6.1406 6.2303 +1.46 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.