May 20 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.83 103.21 +0.37 Sing dlr 1.2569 1.2592 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.995 30.060 +0.22 Korean won 1119.55 1116.40 -0.28 Baht 29.88 29.78 -0.33 Peso 41.27 41.20 -0.17 Rupiah 9755.00 9753.00 -0.02 Rupee 54.88 54.88 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0215 3.0220 +0.02 Yuan 6.1406 6.1419 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.83 86.79 -15.60 Sing dlr 1.2569 1.2219 -2.78 Taiwan dlr 29.995 29.136 -2.86 Korean won 1119.55 1070.60 -4.37 Baht 29.88 30.61 +2.44 Peso 41.27 41.05 -0.52 Rupiah 9755.00 9630.00 -1.28 Rupee 54.88 54.99 +0.20 Ringgit 3.0215 3.0580 +1.21 Yuan 6.1406 6.2303 +1.46 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL)