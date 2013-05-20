* Thai Q1 GDP down 2.2 pct q/q, up 5.3 pct y/y; both below expectations * Thai fin min says worried about growth, wants rate cut * Singapore dollar up on short-covering after worst week in a year (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, May 20 The Thai baht hit a near three-month low against the dollar on Monday as news the economy shrank in the first quarter spurred expectations of a central bank rate cut, while the Singapore dollar rebounded as its slide last week was seen as excessive. The baht fell as much as 0.3 percent to 29.88 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 26 after data showed the economy had been hit by sluggish domestic demand and exports. The weak data increased the chances of the Bank of Thailand cutting its policy rate later this month amid mounting pressure from the government to stem the baht's strength, traders and analysts said. Finance minister Kittirat Na Ranong pressed the central bank for an interest rate cut as he was worried about the economy. "It seems like they are going to go ahead with the cut and this will induce the baht to trade with a weaker bias," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an Asia economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Singapore. The government has been calling the central bank to lower the policy rate, which currently stands at 2.75 percent, to contain strength in best performing Asian currency this year. The baht has appreciated 2.6 percent to the dollar so far this year on bond inflows amid Japan's aggressive policy easing and hopes that the government infrastructure projects may attract large amounts of foreign money. But the financial authorities have warned against such appreciation and the Thai currency has lost as much as 4.5 percent since hitting a 16-year high in late April. Some investors saw the loss as excessive with some covering short positions in the baht despite the rate cut expectations, saying they may buy the baht on dips. Credit Agricole CIB's senior strategist Frances Cheung in Hong Kong said she expects more bond inflows, although they are likely to slower than before, to strengthen the baht to 28.40 per dollar by the end of the year. But the authorities' steps could pose a risk to the currency's upside, she emphasised. "In short term, there is still a policy risk for capital measures. If there are any drastic measures, this forecast is under threat," Cheung said. The baht is unlikely to escape from the dollar's recent strength on expectations of the Federal Reserve reducing policy stimulus, traders said. The greenback stayed near its highest since July 2010 against basket of major currencies. "The market was long dollar/baht and would like to sell the pair at any uptick. But with (possible) U.S. QE withdrawal, the dollar is still on an uptrend versus all currencies," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok. Investors are keeping an eye on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to Congress later this week as Bernanke has not indicated that he wanted to taper the central bank's quantitative easing any time soon. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar gained as investors covered short positions, seeing the city-states' currency as excessively sold last week. U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar's 14-day relative strength index stood at 67.7, near the 70 threshold. An RSI above 70 indicates the currency is technically overbought. Last week, the Singapore dollar fell 1.6 percent to the greenback, the largest weekly percentage loss in a year, according to Thomson Reuters data, on stop-loss selling and in reaction to data showing April exports barely changed. Hedge funds on Monday sold the city-state's currency on rallies, limiting its upside, traders said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose in the main local currency market from Friday's close, which the central bank pushed down, traders said. The island's currency rose 0.4 percent to 29.949 to the U.S. dollar, compared with the previous local end of 30.060. Local exporters bought the Taiwan dollar for settlements when it was weaker than 30.000, while some outflows from foreign financial institutions and central bank intervention capped the unit, traders said. On Friday, the Taiwan dollar stood at 29.938 before the central bank's usual intervention at the local close, traders added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0630 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.66 103.21 +0.54 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2592 +0.30 Taiwan dlr 29.949 30.060 +0.37 Korean won 1116.73 1116.40 -0.03 Baht 29.85 29.78 -0.23 Peso 41.22 41.20 -0.06 Rupiah 9755.00 9753.00 -0.02 Rupee 55.02 54.88 -0.25 Ringgit 3.0220 3.0220 -0.00 Yuan 6.1410 6.1419 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.66 86.79 -15.46 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2219 -2.67 Taiwan dlr 29.949 29.136 -2.71 Korean won 1116.73 1070.60 -4.13 Baht 29.85 30.61 +2.55 Peso 41.22 41.05 -0.41 Rupiah 9755.00 9630.00 -1.28 Rupee 55.02 54.99 -0.05 Ringgit 3.0220 3.0580 +1.19 Yuan 6.1410 6.2303 +1.45 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in Singapore; Editing by Eric Meijer)