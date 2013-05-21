* Taiwan dlr up on foreign investors, exporters; c.bank caps * Won up on offshore funds, exporters; intervention suspected * Baht firm on inflows, short-covering; rate cut views limit (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, May 21 The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, as investors covered short positions in regional units before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony and on a strong Chinese yuan. Offshore funds and exporters lifted the won, while the Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign financial institutions and corporate bids. The Thai baht also gained on inflows and as investors reduced bearish positions, although expectations of measures to curb the currency's strength, including a rate cut limited its upside. Still, investors stayed cautious, focusing on whether Bernanke suggests the Fed will soon start scaling back its stimulus at Wednesday's testimony, as hinted at by a Fed regional president last week. "Bernanke may or may not signal the Fed will taper its quantitative easing. But if expectations of the shift grows with more solid data in the second half, that is not positive to emerging Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "In addition, regional authorities will not allow currency appreciation," Park added. Most emerging Asian currencies have eased so far this month on increasing speculation that the Fed may reduce its bond-buying programme sooner than later. Such a move is expected to reduce global liquidity and inflows to emerging Asian countries. Meanwhile, investors were keeping an eye on the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting which started on Tuesday. The central bank is expected to keep policy unchanged but could tinker with its bond-buying plan to curb a recent rise in Japanese yields. Analysts said the yen looked set to resume its recent weakening as Tokyo was committed to easier monetary policy. That could put pressure on other emerging Asian currencies as a weaker yen hurts the export competitiveness of Japan's rivals such as South Korea. Other Asian currencies have been concerned over hot money inflows, warning of potential measures to curb currency appreciation. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign financial institutions and local exporters chased it, traders said. A stronger Chinese yuan also supported the island's currency. Investors also bought Taiwan dollar forwards with one-month U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar non-deliverable forwards down 0.4 percent at 29.794. The central bank was spotted intervening to limit the Taiwan dollar's upside, but official U.S. dollar purchases were not strong, traders said. WON The won gained as demand from offshore funds and exporters prompted stop-loss dollar selling among local interbank speculators. But the South Korean currency found resistance at 1,110.0 per dollar as some suspected intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. That came as the won rose nearly 1 percent to 10.8209 to the yen, a notch weaker than 10.8131, its strongest since September 2008. South Korea competes with Japan in key export markets, so a stronger won against the yen is a major concern to Seoul's policy makers. BAHT The baht advanced on short-covering, while real money funds and medium-term speculators bought it. The Thai currency is likely to extend gains unless Bernanke signals the Fed may scale back its bond-buying programme, traders said. But investors stayed cautious over the financial authorities' measures to curb the baht's strength, especially as disappointing first quarter growth spurred expectations of a rate cut on May 29. Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said he was ready to ease monetary policy if the economy was really slowing, but he wanted to see further details about weakness in private consumption suggested in first-quarter data. "I still think the dollar is a buy on dips. Eyes will be on the MPC next week, which is poised for a likely 25 bps cut," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore, referring to the central bank's monetary policy committee. "A rate cut should push dollar/baht higher." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0655 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.58 102.27 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.2549 1.2542 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.819 30.030 +0.71 Korean won 1110.62 1116.80 +0.56 Baht 29.70 29.81 +0.37 Peso 41.15 41.19 +0.10 Rupiah 9765.00 9755.00 -0.10 Rupee 55.04 55.10 +0.12 Ringgit 3.0105 3.0145 +0.13 Yuan 6.1310 6.1389 +0.13 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.58 86.79 -15.39 Sing dlr 1.2549 1.2219 -2.63 Taiwan dlr 29.819 29.136 -2.29 Korean won 1110.62 1070.60 -3.60 Baht 29.70 30.61 +3.06 Peso 41.15 41.05 -0.23 Rupiah 9765.00 9630.00 -1.38 Rupee 55.04 54.99 -0.08 Ringgit 3.0105 3.0580 +1.58 Yuan 6.1310 6.2303 +1.62 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)