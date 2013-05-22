May 22 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.55 102.48 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2587 1.2597 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.794 29.942 +0.50 Korean won 1111.10 1110.60 -0.05 Baht 29.78 29.79 +0.03 Peso 41.18 41.17 -0.01 Rupiah 9760.00 9760.00 +0.00 Rupee 55.41 55.41 -0.00 Ringgit 3.0170 3.0185 +0.05 Yuan 6.1358 6.1356 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.55 86.79 -15.37 Sing dlr 1.2587 1.2219 -2.92 Taiwan dlr 29.794 29.136 -2.21 Korean won 1111.10 1070.60 -3.65 Baht 29.78 30.61 +2.79 Peso 41.18 41.05 -0.30 Rupiah 9760.00 9630.00 -1.33 Rupee 55.41 54.99 -0.76 Ringgit 3.0170 3.0580 +1.36 Yuan 6.1358 6.2303 +1.54 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)