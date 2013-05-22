* Intervention stems Taiwan dlr; 29.8/US dlr may be capped * S.Korean won down on importers, intervention caution (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, May 22 Most emerging Asian currencies were steady on Wednesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony, though the Taiwan dollar rose on demand from exporters and foreign financial institutions while the South Korean won slid. Investors waited to see whether Bernanke suggests the U.S. central bank taper its policy easing, although two senior Fed officials hinted that it will continue the bond-buying programme. The Fed's possible exit from its easing is a hot topic, said Credit Agricole CIB's senior strategist Frances Cheung in Hong Kong. "Our core scenario remains no announcement of a tapering of the asset-purchase programme," she said. If Bernanke indicates a policy shift, the dollar will rise against almost everything including emerging Asian currencies, as the market does not appear to be ready for that yet, Cheung said. Among regional units, currencies that have benefited from bond inflows, such as the Thai baht, could be more vulnerable to the Fed's move, she added. The baht has been the best performing Asian currency in 2013, appreciating 2.9 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Solid recent U.S. data has increased speculation that the Fed may scale back its stimulus sooner rather than later. Such a move would global liquidity and inflows to emerging Asian countries, analysts and traders have said. But on Tuesday, two regional Fed presidents played down the chances that the central bank would signal a readiness to reduce its bond-buying at its June 18-19 meeting. TAIWAN DOLLAR Taiwanese exporters and foreign financial institutions lifted the Taiwan dollar as much as 0.6 percent to 29.776 to the U.S. currency. The island's unit found further support from a strong yuan . But the central bank was spotted intervening to limit the Taiwan dollar's strength, traders said. Investors hesitated to chase the unit, especially when it was firmer than 29.800 as authorities on Tuesday were spotted actively buying the greenback there, traders added. Local importers bought the U.S. dollar for payments around 29.780. WON The won slid on dollar demand from local importers and as investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities, given the yen's weakness. Investors hesitated to buy the South Korean currency before Bernanke's testimony, although foreign investors bought Seoul shares for a fourth consecutive session, traders said. "Some investors still wanted to buy the won, but they took a breather at its current levels," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0756 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.80 102.48 -0.31 Sing dlr 1.2585 1.2597 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.807 29.942 +0.45 Korean won 1113.05 1110.60 -0.22 Baht 29.72 29.79 +0.24 Peso 41.18 41.17 -0.01 Rupiah 9763.00 9760.00 -0.03 Rupee 55.41 55.41 -0.00 Ringgit 3.0160 3.0185 +0.08 Yuan 6.1316 6.1356 +0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.80 86.79 -15.57 Sing dlr 1.2585 1.2219 -2.91 Taiwan dlr 29.807 29.136 -2.25 Korean won 1113.05 1070.60 -3.81 Baht 29.72 30.61 +2.99 Peso 41.18 41.05 -0.30 Rupiah 9763.00 9630.00 -1.36 Rupee 55.41 54.99 -0.76 Ringgit 3.0160 3.0580 +1.39 Yuan 6.1316 6.2303 +1.61 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)