* Short Singapore dollar positions largest since April 2009 * Bearish Indian rupee bets highest since November 2012 * Long Chinese yuan positions stays near 21-mth high By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, May 23 Sentiment for emerging Asian currencies has turned bearish due to concerns over the future of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus with the view on the Singapore dollar the most pessimistic in more than four years, a Reuters poll found on Thursday. But the Chinese yuan remained a bright spot with bullish bets near their highest level in 21 months, even though a private survey showed that factory activity in May shrank for the first time in seven months, deepening concerns about the country's economy recovery. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told Congress on Wednesday that the central bank could "in the next few meetings take a step down" in its bond purchases, lifting the dollar to a three-year according to the survey of 13 currency analysts. Short positions in the Singapore dollar hit the largest level since April 2009, the poll of 13 currency analysts showed, as the currency fell to a 10-month low to the U.S. dollar. Sentiment for the Indian rupee turned the most bearish since late November last year, while views on the South Korean won also turned pessimistic. Long positions in some emerging Asian currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso were reduced. A previous positioning survey showed a more bullish sentiment for emerging Asian currencies. Bearish bets on the Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht increased in the latest survey. The baht has weakened in recent times as investors remain wary of possible measures by financial authorities to stem the best-performing Asian currency in 2013. On Monday, the Thai currency hit a near three-month low after disappointing first quarter growth spurred expectations of a central bank rate cut later this month. YUAN The survey showed that long positions in the yuan remained near their highest level since August 2011, supported by Beijing's willingness to let the currency appreciate. The central bank has guided the yuan to a succession of record high mid-point fixings since early April, driven by strong capital inflows. On Tuesday spot yuan hit a record high. Traders believe the strength in the currency is also tied to Beijing's political needs, with its upward trend expected to last at least until early June when the Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the United States to talk about issues including currency. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 23-May -1.92 0.51 1.08 0.65 0.40 0.68 -0.27 -0.09 0.35 9-May -1.93 -0.83 -0.09 0.43 -0.31 -0.24 -1.04 -0.83 0.17 25-Apr -1.71 0.09 0.09 0.44 0.38 -0.20 -0.34 0.20 -1.09 11-Apr -1.30 0.79 -0.31 0.42 0.60 0.24 -0.49 -0.12 -1.12 28-Mar -0.92 0.61 -0.27 0.43 0.61 0.25 0.23 -0.43 -1.25 14-Mar -0.80 0.73 0.56 0.71 0.19 -0.09 0.31 -1.11 -0.96 28-Feb -0.72 -0.34 -0.02 0.53 0.25 -0.23 0.02 -0.90 -0.73 (Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)