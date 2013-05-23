May 23 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.35 103.04 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.2670 1.2664 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.950 29.960 +0.03 Korean won 1122.20 1114.00 -0.73 Baht 29.90 29.79 -0.37 Peso 41.39 41.18 -0.52 Rupiah 9770.00 9763.00 -0.07 Rupee 55.46 55.46 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0320 3.0215 -0.35 Yuan 6.1357 6.1311 -0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.35 86.79 -16.02 Sing dlr 1.2670 1.2219 -3.56 Taiwan dlr 29.950 29.136 -2.72 Korean won 1122.20 1070.60 -4.60 Baht 29.90 30.61 +2.37 Peso 41.39 41.05 -0.82 Rupiah 9770.00 9630.00 -1.43 Rupee 55.46 54.99 -0.85 Ringgit 3.0320 3.0580 +0.86 Yuan 6.1357 6.2303 +1.54 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)