May 27 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0149 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.96 101.18 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.2641 1.2630 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.907 30.030 +0.41 Korean won 1127.00 1127.40 +0.04 Baht 29.91 29.93 +0.07 Peso 41.62 41.60 -0.06 Rupiah 9770.00 9770.00 +0.00 Rupee 55.63 55.63 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0360 3.0330 -0.10 Yuan 6.1281 6.1316 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.96 86.79 -14.04 Sing dlr 1.2641 1.2219 -3.34 Taiwan dlr 29.907 29.136 -2.58 Korean won 1127.00 1070.60 -5.00 Baht 29.91 30.61 +2.34 Peso 41.62 41.05 -1.37 Rupiah 9770.00 9630.00 -1.43 Rupee 55.63 54.99 -1.15 Ringgit 3.0360 3.0580 +0.72 Yuan 6.1281 6.2303 +1.67 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)